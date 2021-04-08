For racial minorities
Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS)
CMSS promotes diversity at JMU by retaining students of color through programs, services and activities. It strives to help students of color adjust to life at JMU and succeed academically. The center was established in the spring of 1992 as a hub of activity to spread diversity at the university. Today, it’s located in Madison Union and students are welcome to its resources. CMSS also supports 44 multicultural student organizations in realms of diversity, religion, service, Greek Life and academia.
Center for Global Engagement (CGE)
CGE encourages students to understand issues across the world, engage in the global community and commit to sharing and learning from international experiences. It houses study abroad programs as well as international student services.
Black Alumni Chapter
JMU’s Black Alumni Chapter looks to “recruit, retain and ensure successful matriculation of African American students,” and strives to maintain a strong connection between current Black students and alumni.
Furious Flower Poetry Center
The Furious Flower Poetry Center is the nation’s first academic center for Black poetry. The center puts on programming to cultivate and appreciate for Black poetry among JMU students. It also supports and promotes Black poets and preserves the history of Black poets.
For LGBTQ community
Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity & Expression (SOGIE) Programming
SOGIE works to implement diversity through education, support and advocacy, and reiterates the importance of inclusivity for sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. It brings awareness to events such as Coming Out Monologues, Transgender Day of Remembrance and Out on Campus.
Lavender Lounge
SOGIE houses the Lavender Lounge in the Student Success Center, a safe space for LGBTQ identities and a place for students to hang out and meet new friends. The resource library in the lounge has more than 1,500 books and resources students can check out confidentially.
Madison Equality
This is JMU’s LGBTQ student organization that promotes acceptance of all gender identities and expressions and sexual orientations through education and awareness. Established in the ’70s, it’s JMU’s oldest LGBTQ organization and is open to anyone who supports equality and queer rights.
For people with disabilties
Office of Disability Services (ODS)
ODS provides resources and services to create an inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities. It offers accessible media and technology, exam accommodation services, a note taking program, accessible labs, HDTP paratransit, interpreter services and more.
For those of all faith and religious backgrounds
JMU Interfaith Coalition
The Interfaith Coalition works to facilitate a mutual understanding and acceptance of all religions and world views. The Interfaith Chapel, established in 2002, provides a quiet, safe space for all, regardless of faith. It’s open to students, faculty, staff and visitors.
For mental health
Counseling Center
JMU’s Counseling Center, located on the third floor of SSC, offers professional mental health services for students with individual and group counseling. The center is committed to respecting students of diverse backgrounds. All students are eligible to make an appointment.
JMU Active Minds
JMU’s chapter of Active Minds invites open conversations about mental health, working to fight the stigma surrounding mental health disorders. The organization is open to all students with goals to broaden perspectives on mental health topics.
CMSS Organizations
- African Student Organization
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
- Alpha Kappa Delta Phi Sorority Inc.
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
- Asian Student Union
- BIOSOC: Biology Students of Color
- Black Student Alliance
- Brothers of a New Direction
- Chinese Student Association
- Contemporary Gospel Choir
- C.U.R.L.S
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
- Esteem Models
- Filipino Americans at Madison
- Fostering Abyssinia
- Grupo Candela
- Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha Inc.
- Hillel Counselorship
- Inter-Cultural Greek Council
- International Student Association
- JMU Muslim Student Association
- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
- Korean Student Association
- La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity, Inc.
- Lambda Phi Epsilon Fraternity Inc.
- Latinx Student Alliance
- Mozaic Dance Team
- National Organization of Minority Architecture Students
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- National Society of Black Engineers
- National Society of Minorities in Hospitality
- Native American Student Union
- Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
- QUEST: Queers United in Educating Stem Together
- Scholars Latino Initiative at JMU
- Shades of Pride
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
- Sigma Lambda Upsilon, Senoritas Latinas Unidas
- Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers
- Students for Minority Outreach
- TORCH: Together We Obtain Resources for College Together
- Vietnemese Student Association
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
