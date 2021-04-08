Dukes took to the streets of Harrisonburg to protest racial injustices this past summer after police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd’s death, Breonna Taylor’s — who was shot in her apartment by police — and many others’ ignited a worldwide conversation about systemic oppression and racism.
According to a research article titled, “Risk of being killed by police use of force in the United States by age, race-ethnicity, and sex,” about 1 in every 1,000 Black men can expect to be killed by police.
Additionally, the same study found that Black men are two and a half times more likely than white men to be killed by law enforcement during their lifetime. In another criminology study, “A Bird’s Eye View of Civilians Killed by Police in 2015,” Blacks people who were fatally shot by police were twice as likely as white people to be unarmed.
These events have also opened up a forum for conversation here on campus. JMU is classified as a predominantly white institution (PWI) with over 70% white students enrolled in fall 2020. Some students believe JMU and organizations on campus need to do better with implementing diversity and standing with Black students.
“Our sorority only made statements the week of [Floyd’s] death,” Deija Bowden, a social work major, said. “And then after that, it was nothing. And then when I addressed that in front of our chapter facilitator, one of them goes … ‘I can see the negative effects of that on the business side; we can’t just make those statements every week.’ It’s disgusting.”
Jessica Goodman, a theater major, said being from Baltimore, Maryland, the Black Lives Matter protests felt surreal to her living through the Freddie Gray protests in 2015.
She attended an all-Black theater program at her community college and said she learned about Black oppression as the only white student. Going to the Black Lives Matter protests, she felt like she could take the information she learned and apply it to current events, and help educate her friends at JMU.
Goodman said that from her experience in the theater program, her Black peers told her she should be using her voice and privilege to elevate the Black community.
“I think hearing that from them … that really changed my perspective on the movement and my perspective on my role as a white person in order to push forward and to elevate black voices,” Goodman said. “I was happy to use my privilege to help educate people.”
Bowden said she doesn’t think the Black Lives Matter movement has been addressed well at JMU. She believes that campus organizations want to protect their image.
“That’s what their fear is,” Bowden said. “It’s political to the point where they don’t want to say that or do the right thing because they don’t want to lose their main funding. It’s very sad; it’s like to the point where this year, we all agreed that as Black people, people, we’re not taking any bullshit.”
Holly Ramia, a music education and psychology double major, said she feels that many people have been performative when addressing Black Lives Matter.
The Black experience is something that may be overlooked on campus. Goodman said JMU is a campus that alienates Black students, and the fact that buildings are still named after racist figures such as Woodrow Wilson makes her friends of color uncomfortable. (Wilson had segregated federal agencies and removed a key civil-rights leader from the white house while president.)
“I think it’s important that we recognize that we are a predominantly white institution and we look at the systems that are in place that made it that way,” Goodman said. “It’s really alienating to be a Black student at JMU and we want to make it so it’s less alienating to be in opposition.”
As a Black student, Bowden said when she transferred to JMU, she was stereotyped from the start. She was seen as “the girl who wears fake hair and talks different.” After undergoing racial struggles in her sorority as the only Black member, Bowden’s mother suggested she join a sorority of The Divine Nine, the umbrella organization comprising historically African-American Greek Life.
“Why do we have to be forced to join those [African-American] sororities because the white ones can’t accept us?” Bowden said.
Despite fostering meaningful relationships on campus, Bowden said she’s also made bad ones, realizing it’s because of her skin color. She thinks people stereotype her based on her race. Bowden currently works two jobs and owns a dog while enrolled as a full-time student.
“I look tired, but they stereotyped me as a stoner Black girl,” Bowden said. “So, it’s always been frustrating for me here … the minute you speak your truth in your own intellect, it’s called ‘aggressive’ as a Black woman.”
With the Black Lives Matter conversation gaining momentum on campus, Bowden said she feels like Black allies are talking about the wrong topics. She said that they’re specifically missing out on learning about the foundations of racism, such as microaggressions and stereotyping.
“They just jump to, ‘Hey repost this petition,’ but they don’t know anything about it,” Bowden said. “It’s just all repost, repost rather than starting with [the] fundamentals of it.”
Ramia said that as an ally, she’s been self-reflecting on ways she could’ve unintentionally been racist. She also said many people make jokes about different races without realizing it, for example, through “Blaccent,” the vernacular used among Black people.
“That’s simply like appropriation, you know,” Ramia said. “We’re just asking ourselves, what are ways that we appropriate the Black community or, kind of, take advantage of their creativity while also at the same time, you know, like, realizing that that takes away from their culture.”
Looking into the future, Ramia and Bowden both hope that JMU fosters a fully inclusive and welcoming campus for the Black community.
Kailey Cheng is a senior media arts and design and writing, rhetoric and technical communication double major. Contact Kailey at chengks@dukes.jmu.edu.