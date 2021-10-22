The air was chilly, but JMU field hockey was on fire Friday night. The Dukes defeated Drexel 6-1 in a dominant performance to clinch the regular-season championship and conference tournament’s first seed.
“I feel great about the win, but I feel even better about the performance,” head coach Christy Morgan said. “I think we played team hockey, and it was a really beautiful match to watch.”
JMU wasted no time establishing itself as the game got underway. The Dukes controlled the game, hardly going on the defensive and established an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from junior midfielder Diede Remijnse and junior forward Eveline Zwager.
Drexel found a rhythm in the second quarter and gave JMU more competition. However, the Dragons failed to create opportunities, and JMU’s defense squashed offensive attacks quickly. Graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen didn’t see any real action until there were 90 seconds left in the half.
“I stay engaged [with the team] through talking,” Marcussen said. “I make sure our counterstructure is set up so they can’t get into our circle.”
As the second half got underway, Drexel was first to score — its lone goal of the game. Senior defender Puk Thewessen scored off a penalty corner two minutes in to make it a one-goal game.
JMU wasted no time answering Drexel’s goal. Thirty-seven seconds later, Zwager scored her second goal of the game off a centering pass from redshirt senior midfielder Rachel Yeager. Zwager earned her first hat trick of the season by scoring her third goal less than a minute after her second — she wasn’t done though, scoring again in the third to bring her tally to four on the night.
“I’m just so happy,” Zwager said. “It’s never possible if you play, just like coach said, individual hockey — everyone played as a selfless player.”
Finishing off the Dukes’ goals was freshman forward Cassidy Strittmatter. She scored off her own rebound, tipping in a high ball off Drexel junior goalkeeper Megan Hadfield. The goal is Strittmatter’s first of her career.
“I think we’ve been waiting for a game like this,” Zwager said. “You can win a game but not play your best hockey. We showed up with every single person on the team, and it’s great to build on top of that going forward.”
JMU improves to 10-5 and remains undefeated in CAA play. Drexel falls to 5-12 (2-3 CAA). The Dukes host No. 4 Louisville at noon on Sunday for their last nonconference game of the regular season before wrapping up the regular season at William & Mary on Oct. 29.
Scoring summary
Q1: 07:12 — Diede Remijnse, assisted by Rachel Yeager and Kara McClure, 1-0 JMU
Q1: 13:51 — Eveline Zwager, 2-0 JMU
Q3: 32:00 — Puk Thewessen, 2-1 JMU
Q3: 32:37 — Eveline Zwager, 3-1 JMU
Q3: 33:24 — Eveline Zwager, 4-1 JMU
Q3: 39:18 — Eveline Zwager, 5-1 JMU
Q4: 57:49, Cassidy Strittmatter, 6-1 JMU
