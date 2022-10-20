It was only a few months ago that JMU volleyball entered the season with a major question on its hands: How will the liberos perform without former volleyball libero Savannah Marshall (2018-21)?
Marshall, or “Sav” as many of her former teammates and coaches call her, held down the libero position during her entire career as a Duke. In her 2021 senior season, she racked up a team-high 324 digs while mentoring her now-successors, then-freshmen Jaydyn Clemmer and Madilyn O’Toole.
How is JMU volleyball adjusting? So far, it’s pretty smooth.
“I think we started off a little young, but man, I’ve never seen a group get better so quickly,” JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said.
The libero is a position unique to volleyball. They serve as a back row player who can be substituted an unlimited number of times throughout the match, bypassing the normal limit of 15 per set, according to the official NCAA rulebook. The libero specializes in defense, and all three liberos currently on JMU’s roster are also used as defensive specialists, who play a similar role to liberos but are subject to the substitution limit and can play in the front row.
“I thought last year was just awesome getting to learn under [Marshall] and having her to guide me through,” O’Toole said. “It was just awesome because she just taught me so much and just how to deal with college volleyball and the different pace.”
But that was all last year. Clemmer stepped into her role as starter, while O’Toole is a mainstay in the starting lineup as defensive specialist alongside freshman Julia McNeley.
Clemmer, like Marshall once was, is the Dukes’ leader in digs with 177. She averages a team-high 3.22 per set, while O’Toole and McNeley both average 2.0.
Steinbrecher said Clemmer has “thrived” this season, not only through her dig rate but also with her passing, recording 60 assists this season. Regarding setting up her teammates, Clemmer said she has to make sure the row passes as a unit.
“One of my major jobs is making sure everyone is connecting and making sure everyone is communicating,” Clemmer said, “so that’s what I’m focused on.”
While Clemmer has thrived in handling the ball, O’Toole and McNeley are dangerous serving it. O’Toole currently leads the team in service aces, or points that are scored off serves, with 25. McNeley isn’t far behind with 22. McNeley excels in digs like Clemmer and is second on the team in total digs with 110.
“[McNeley’s] doing really good,” O’Toole said. “She brings really good energy to the court, and I love getting to play with her this year and show her a lot. I’m really excited.”
McNeley also praised her sophomore counterpart, who she said she knew before coming to JMU.
“[O’Toole] and I both come from Louisville, so I’ve known her for a while,” McNeley said. “We used to compete against each other so it’s nice to be on the same side of the court, same side of the net.”
Overall, the three liberos share a bond similar to what Clemmer and O’Toole had with Marshall — the more experienced veterans teaching the rookie. The difference, though, is that it’s now Clemmer and O’Toole’s turn to be the veterans for McNeley.
“I feel like [Marshall] taught us a lot last year, so now it’s time for us to teach Julia what we learned from [Marshall],” O’Toole said. “It’s different because we’re stepping into her position. It’s a lot to fill. She taught us pretty well, I feel like we’re ready to take control.”
As the season has gone on, Clemmer, O’Toole and McNeley have filled the shoes Marshall left behind. They’ve been successful on the court with 388 digs and 54 service aces combined this season, but Clemmer and O’Toole are also role models for McNeley off the court.
“They’ve been great leaders,” McNeley said. “I think it’s really awesome to have two girls who can show me the reigns and show me how to do this and that and just be good leaders.”
Clemmer and O’Toole are strong leaders in the back row, and McNeley has adjusted quickly to the faster pace of the college game. While Marshall’s absence and impact is still felt strongly by those who knew her on the team, the future of the libero position at JMU looks bright.
“As irreplaceable as [Marshall] is,” Steinbrecher said, “I couldn’t be more proud of our three liberos right now.”