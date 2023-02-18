After JMU’s 76-67 win Thursday over Old Dominion, it secured its sixth win in seven games. The emergence of sixth-man redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards, now JMU’s leading scorer, and graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum have been pivotal to the recent success.
But also lately, 6-foot-8 redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden has stepped up. The junior has scored in double figures in four of his last five games for the first time this season and is now shooting the ball at a 51.8% clip from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range — up from 42.4% and 34.3%, respectively, last season.
Many of his 23 3-pointers this year have come from the corner, but, ironically, “I hate corner 3s,” he said after the Old Dominion game, in which he hit his two trey balls from the wing and corner.
“I feel like I shoot better at the top of the key, to be honest,” Wooden said. “I think the corner is the weakest spot I shoot at, but I guess they're hitting.”
Wooden’s also taken more shots as of late. He’s shot 27 3s in the last five games; in comparison, in the five games prior, he shot the 3 seven times.
Wooden’s points per game in Sun Belt Conference play dropped to a low-water mark of 7.9 after just two points versus ULM on Jan. 28, but after hitting five 3s in the season’s first Old Dominion matchup Feb. 2, it springboarded the latest five-game stretch in which Wooden’s averaged 13 points per game; Wooden’s now up to 8.9 points per game on the season.
Wooden’s hot streak has also helped other JMU big men thrive. Dukes’ head coach Mark Byington said the duo of Offurum and Wooden confuses defenses.
“People don't know who’s the four or who’s the five,” Byington said; the numbers indicate the power forward and center positions. “They both can play on the perimeter. Mezie can go on the block as well, but Julien’s talented. On the offensive end [he] can do everything, and I think our guys are doing a good job finding him, and sometimes he's doing it on his own.”
Graduate forward Alonzo Sule returned from a month-long shoulder injury Thursday, and Byington said he appreciated Wooden’s contributions in a bigger role while Sule was out.
Byington said Wooden and Offurum are “tough to guard” when on the court together, and upon Sule’s return and subsequent minutes restriction Thursday, Wooden and Offurum poured in the first and second-most points among Dukes, with 17 and 18, respectively.
The Dukes close out the regular season with three home games, two against two of the three teams ahead of them in the Sun Belt standings: Louisiana on Feb. 18 and Marshall on Feb. 24. To match up with the top teams, JMU can deploy a streaking Wooden.
“Earlier in the year, he probably thought he wasn't playing up to what his potential was,” redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel said. “But he’s always been such a good teammate, so I know the whole team is just so happy when Julian succeeds.”