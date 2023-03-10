In its first conference match of the season, JMU women’s tennis moved over .500 after their 5-2 win over Texas State. Across singles and doubles, the Dukes only dropped three sets in nine matches.
In doubles, JMU redshirt senior Kylie Moulin and sophomore Ines Oliveira started the day with a 6-2 win against Texas State redshirt seniors Kate Malazonia and Mae McCutcheon. Bobcats’ sophomores Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora evened the best-of-three by defeating Dukes’ redshirt senior Daria Afanayseva and freshman Reka Matko, 6-4.
To clinch the doubles point, JMU redshirt senior Daniela Voloh and freshman Daria Munteanu won their fourth consecutive match together in a 6-4 win over Texas State senior Jadeh Chan and freshman Andrea Pineda. Voloh and Munteanu are 6-2 in dual play as a pair.
Voloh jumped the Dukes out to a 2-0 lead as she dominated Pineda, 6-0, 6-0. Her partner, Munteanu, followed her with a victory over McCutcheon, 6-4, 6-3, to make it 3-0 JMU.
After Fortuno defeated sophomore Hope Moulin 6-4, 6-3, Afanayseva clinched the first conference win for the Dukes. After getting taken to a tiebreaker in the first set, Afanayseva cruised in the second for a 7-6(2), 6-1 triumph over freshman Emily Niers. At no. 1 singles, Kylie rounded out the victories for JMU with her 6-3, 6-3 win over Texas State junior Kiana Graham.
Next up for the Dukes is a quick turnaround in Lafayette, Louisiana, for another conference match against Louisiana on Sunday that’s set to start at 11 a.m.