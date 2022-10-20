JMU's offense lit up the scoreboard Saturday even in the losing effort vs. Georgia Southern, to the tune of 38 points and a Dukes' program record 468 passing yards from graduate quarterback Todd Centeio. Pacing Centeio's production was redshirt junior wide receiver Reggie Brown, who hauled in eight passes for 138 yards. Sports Editor Grant Johnson details the confidence Brown gained after his output, after he's waited since 2018 to star in a big-time role for the Dukes.