Coming off an intense yet successful weekend facing both Texas State and South Alabama, JMU women’s soccer traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, Friday to face Marshall. Despite both teams having ample chances on goal, the close battle ended with a final score of 1-1.
The Dukes began with the upper hand in the 21’ after redshirt junior midfielder Ellie Johnson crossed the ball onto the crossbar, when redshirt sophomore forward London Lewis tapped the ball into the back of the net, her first goal of the season, putting the Dukes up 1-0.
JMU finished the half strong as the Herd remained scoreless. Dukes’ redshirt senior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom finished the half with two saves, and the offense collected a total of four shots on goal. Marshall fought through the first 45’, though, as it finished with five shots, and freshman goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth totaled three saves.
The Thundering Herd led the first 10’ of the second half after sliding a ball past Blom at 55’. JMU attempted to take the ball out of the back line when it got intercepted in the midfield. Marshall senior forward Morgan White sent the ball through the middle, where it was then fumbled by the Dukes’ defense. Graduate midfielder Kat Gonzalez put it away and tied the game 1-1. Blom ended with three saves and Wolgemuth with six.
Now 8-2-5 (4-0-3 Sun Belt), the Dukes’ next match is against the 7-2-5 (3-1-2 Sun Belt) Georgia State on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sentara Park at 7 p.m.