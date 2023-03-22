JMU women’s basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson is entering the transfer portal, she announced Wednesday on Twitter.
“JMU Nation, Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Lancaster, PA. Coach O thank you for never giving up on me,” she said in her statement.
The Sun Belt Player of the Year has one more year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19. While she could’ve stayed at JMU or entered the WNBA Draft, she has the option of transferring to another school.
The senior led the team in scoring this season with 622 total points and 18.3 per game. She scored 1,838 points across her four years at JMU and will leave as the sixth-highest scorer in program history.
This story was updated at 12:47 p.m., March 22