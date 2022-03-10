The Dukes finished first among 14 teams Tuesday at the River Landing Classic in Wallace, North Carolina, on the heels of two ninth-place finishes to begin the spring. Redshirt freshman Amelia Williams finished first among all golfers, and redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner tied for third.
Round one saw JMU land in third with two golfers — Williams (T-3) and Turner (T-8) — in the top 10 among the 78-golfer field. The next two Dukes tied in the top 20: redshirt junior Kate Owens and freshman Tatum Walsh. Senior Carly Lyvers started her first tournament of the spring and was T-65 after the opening round.
A cumulative one-stroke improvement was enough to move the Dukes to first place after two rounds, with Boston College and East Carolina shooting seven and zero strokes worse, respectively. Williams’ three-stroke improvement put her in first among individuals — a position she held the rest of the way. Owens jumped 14 spots into the top five after her 1-under-par 72 second round.
Walsh in round two stayed in the top 10 and Lyvers improved by a stroke, but Turner worsened by seven strokes, sending her back to T-28.
Turner turned it around in round three. A 13-stroke improvement to 6-under in the final round slotted her at T-3. A big swing went the other way for a different JMU golfer, Owens, who went back 12 strokes in round three. Walsh finished in the top 16 for the second-straight tournament after her final-round 2-over. Williams stayed under par for the second round in a row at 2-under, enough to hold first place.
JMU edged out second-place East Carolina by one stroke to secure its second win since the fall — the first time since 2004-05 that JMU women’s golf won two tournaments in the same season. There was a 12-stroke drop to third-place Boston College; CAA foe Elon finished fourth.
Turner shot not only a tournament-best six-under in round three but shot the lowest single round in JMU women’s golf history. Last year at the River Landing Classic, Williams tied JMU’s then-individual-round record at 4-under.
Before March ends, the Dukes will be in action at the Chattanooga Classic from March 27-29, a tournament they finished fourth in last spring.
JMU final leaderboard
Amelia Williams - First, 72-69-70 (-5)
Kendall Turner - T-3, 71-79-66 (E)
Tatum Walsh - T-16, 74-72-74 (+4)
Kate Owens - T-46, 74-71-83 (+12)
Carly Lyvers - T-59, 79-78-75 (+16)
