JMU women’s golf returned to the River Landing Classic after placing first in March of 2022, but the results looked a bit different this year.
JMU placed second behind host UNC Wilmington, finishing just three strokes behind the Seahawks. JMU finished with a final team score of 891 and the Seahawks came out on top with 888.
Five Dukes contributed to JMU’s second-place finish. Junior Kendall Turner led for the Dukes and placed third overall out of all golfers. Turner ended day one in a tie for second but dropped to third after finishing two strokes behind Marshall freshman Emily McLatchey. Turner’s third-place finish is her fifth consecutive top-five finish.
JMU sophomore Kayleigh Reinke started out strong with her day one performance. She ended the day tied for second after shooting a 70 — 2-under-par 72 — in round one and 74 in round two. Reinke eventually fell 13 spots after shooting 82 in her third round of play on day two and finished T-15th overall.
JMU redshirt senior Kate Owens finished T-10th. Owens climbed up four spots after starting in 14th, shooting 76, 74, 74 across both days. Owens flipped the script from the last time she competed at River Landing, when she finished 46th out of all golfers.
JMU junior Hailey Quickel stayed consistent, shooting 75 across all three rounds. She finished in a three-way tie for 12th after starting T-14th after her first two rounds.
Last year’s individual champion, JMU junior Amelia Williams, struggled to replicate her 2022 performance this year. Williams set the bar high after shooting 72, 69, 70 across three rounds last year, but the junior tied for 26th this time around. Williams shot 76, 74, 80.
Two Dukes, freshman Maria Atwood and sophomore Tatum Walsh, competed individually. Walsh finished T- 29th and Atwood placed 55 in a two-way tie.
JMU now shifts its focus to the GolfWeek Invitational at the TrueBlue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Round one of the two-day invitational will start March 27.