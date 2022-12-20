Defend, rebound, run.
Those three words from JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan became one of the main reasons why junior guard Amira Williams made the decision to transfer to Harrisonburg. Her strong defensive play on the court was something she felt proud about, she said, and she felt O’Regan was ready to not only use it but embrace it.
“Unlike everyone I come in contact with, defense is something I really take pride in,” Williams said. “It’s my favorite part of the game.”
After transferring halfway through the season last year and having to sit out due to transfer rules, Williams has made an impact on the Dukes this season with 27 points, 31 rebounds and seven steals so far through ten games and 134 minutes played.
Williams transferred to JMU after playing just one game at the College of Charleston last season. O’Regan said Williams had been on his watch list for quite some time, even before her commitment to the Cougars.
O’Regan also said when it came time for Williams to commit, JMU couldn’t initially offer her to come play on scholarship due to other scholarships on the table. The Dukes competed against Williams in 2020-21 when they were still part of the CAA; she averaged 7.5 points per game as a freshman.
“I didn’t even think scoring was her best quality,” O’Regan said. “I thought being disruptive defensively and on the glass was.”
Williams said she enjoyed her time in Charleston, South Carolina. She loved the location of the school and her teammates, but after some differences between her and the coaching staff, Williams knew that being a Cougar would no longer be beneficial to her. When she entered the portal, O’Regan heard from an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach that she was interested in JMU. The Dukes brought her to Harrisonburg for an abbreviated midseason visit, O’Regan said, as teams don’t have as much time to roll out a regular recruiting visit like they do in the fall.
“It was one of those things that I had to check her out as a person and her family too to see if it would be a good fit, and she was doing the same,” O’Regan said. “In the end, it was.”
Despite being unable to step on the court for JMU last season due to NCAA transfer rules, Williams said she was excited to be in Harrisonburg. She’s from Winston Salem, North Carolina, but eventually, her family relocated to Virginia Beach right before her freshman year of college in June 2020. Williams said she’s glad to be closer to her home and family now that she’s at JMU.
JMU junior forward Claire Neff described Williams as an energetic player who brings motivation to the entire team defensively.
“She’s all over the court and she's always pressing up on the ball, which is really important and valuable,” Neff said. “We’re trying to become more of a defensive team, so adding her to our roster has really helped us realize and come together as a team on the defensive end.”
O’Regan said the one word to describe Williams as a player is “disruptive,” and that she’s a “real nag” when it comes to defending. She’s also an asset on JMU’s press defense because she can “run forever,” O’Regan said.
In JMU’s 70-59 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 4, Williams didn’t log any first-quarter minutes and didn’t score a point. But her impact stretched beyond the stat sheet.
“For me, it has absolutely nothing to do with her numbers. It has to do with how she plays in the game based on my eye,” O’Regan said. “She didn’t bat an eye, she didn’t hang her head, and that’s the kind of attitude and leadership that I need from somebody who is a role player.”
Neff said she’s seen Williams come out of her shell more with the team as time has gone on. She also said Williams knows how to have a good time but can also put her head down and get to work when it’s needed. Williams said the team is a breath of fresh air.
“There’s different personalities, and sometimes you have people who don’t really mesh, but I feel like all of us really understand each other and truly enjoy each other’s company,” Williams said.
Because of this team chemistry, she said, she’s thrilled for the rest of the season with the Dukes.
“I’m enjoying my season so far with JMU; it’s been great,” Williams said. “I’m excited for whatever we have coming next for us. Our commitment to being the best we can, I feel like I haven’t experienced that a lot on other teams.”