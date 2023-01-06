JMU women’s basketball defeated Marshall, 74-67, on Thursday, its 10th consecutive win, extending its road record to 7-0. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 1995.
In the first quarter, JMU struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-13 from the field and earning just 13 points for its efforts. While the Dukes shot their worst in the first quarter, with a shooting percentage of 30.77%, Marshall shot its best, at 40% from the field.
The Dukes gained momentum in the second quarter, with junior forward Steph Ouderkirk scoring five of her eight total points in the first 1:30. Throughout the quarter, the Dukes shot 50% from the field and scored10 points in the paint. At halftime, the Dukes led 33-30.
In the third quarter, JMU shot 62.5% from the field, scoring 23 points. Junior guard Jamia Hazell netted the most points for the Dukes throughout the quarter, scoring eight of her 14 total points. JMU finished the quarter with a 12-point cushion over Marshall.
Marshall scored 12 of its 23 points from its bench in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Although producing another poor quarter shooting wise — going 4-for-12 from the field — the Dukes' 10 free throws helped carry them to the finish line on top.
Marshall junior guard Roshala Scott finished with 19 points and was the highest scorer of the afternoon, while junior center Kseniia Kozlova scored the most points for the Dukes, finishing with 17 points.
The Dukes advance their record to 13-2 (3-0 Sun Belt), while Marshall now stands at 9-5 (2-1 Sun Belt). The Dukes play Southern Miss on Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. before beginning a four-game homestand, while Marshall plays Georgia Southern the same day at 1 p.m.