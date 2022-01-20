JMU’s official women's basketball roster lists senior Jaylin Carodine as a guard, but she says that might be a bit misleading. While she managed to shoot 50% from beyond the arc last year, most guards don’t average 9.8 rebounds per game like her.
“Honestly, I really don’t consider myself having a position,” Carodine said. “I’m versatile.”
Head coach Sean O'Regan echoed that sentiment, describing her role on the team as the Dukes’ “junkyard dog” who’s embraced the role of rebound/defender on the team.
“When she was in high school, I saw an undersized post player,” O’Regan said. “Even though she has some guard skills, she’s been more comfortable in and around the basket rather than at the 3-point line.”
Carodine showed her versatility this season with 118 rebounds in 12 games, which is second best in the conference. She’s coming off a strong rebounding performance Jan. 16 against Towson, where she racked up 15.
When asked if there was any key to rebounding that consistently, Carodine had a simple response: “[O’Regan] just tells me to go get it.”
O’Regan said he thinks it’s “pretty awesome she’s committed to her role as a rebound/defender without really wanting to take 20 shots a game.”
Carodine said an “all-around” basketball career has developed her unique skill set and that college has made her more offensively oriented. O’Regan gives her credit for the progress she’s made.
“I give her credit because she’s in the gym working on [her shooting]. I’ve been really proud of her progression from freshman year until now.”
For Carodine and the Dukes, her skills complement a lineup that already plays small. The team’s roster features only one true center — redshirt freshman Ksenila Kozlova, the team’s tallest player at 6 feet, 4 inches — and she’s yet to play a game for the Dukes. The team’s frontcourt often lacks a true center, with sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman focusing on blocking shots and junior guard Kiki Jefferson scoring in the paint.
“It’s up to [Carodine] to come up with those double-digit rebounds,” O’Regan said. “We don’t have five true rebounders on our team … There’s an increased desperation of, ‘I have to do this for my team.’”
O’Regan described rebounding as being “all about mentality.” Carodine’s increase in rebounds this season, he said, could be due to that fact.
"When we go small ball, I’m usually on a post or against someone who’s bigger than me or taller than me,” Carodine said. “I use my quickness and just go from there.”
Going deep into the paint, Carodine said she uses her agility to jump higher and reach further to snag the ball off the boards.
“She’s unstoppable on the boards,” Jefferson said postgame against Villanova on Dec. 9. “Try and stop her … because you really can’t.”
Carodine’s quickness has led to her efficiency at rebounding, especially given her size. She’s far from the tallest player on the floor and often finds herself up against players who are bigger than her, but to the senior, it’s not intimidating.
“When you play basketball, you’re always going to have players who are stronger and faster, but I don’t change the way I play for different teams,” Carodine said. “I just go out there with the same mentality every game.”
Not only is her rebounding and defense helping out her teammates, but it’s also put her on track to earn personal accolades. O’Regan said she’s on track to make First Team All-CAA as the conference’s second-leading rebounder, and she’s within striking distance of first place — just 0.9 behind Delaware forward Ty Battle.
Carodine said becoming the conference’s rebound champ is a personal goal.
“I think one of my teammates told me I’m second in the CAA for rebounding, so [my goal] is to become No. 1,” Carodine said. “Our ultimate goal as a team is to become regular -season champs.”
Carodine transitioned casually from discussing her own personal accolades to talking about winning the regular season championship for her team.
In her senior season, Carodine has 132 rebounds — eight shy of her career high in a season — with 84 defensive rebounds. Averaging 16 minutes per game, she's earned 64 points in her 13 games played.
“I just play the position [JMU head coach Sean O’Regan] needs me to play.” She said, “I focus on Coach O’s motto of ‘Defend, rebound and run’ and let the rest come.”
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more women’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.