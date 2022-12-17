JMU women’s basketball defeated Hampton, 57-52, on Saturday, earning its fifth consecutive win and advancing its record to 8-2. This marks the ninth time in history the two sides have met; the Dukes are now 7-2 in such meetings.
JMU finished the first quarter on top 18-12, shooting 7-for-16 from the field and 27% from 3-point range. Senior guard Kiki Jefferson scored her only two 3-pointers of the game in the first quarter, while junior forward Annalicia Goodman scored five of her total 13 points. Goodman ended the game as the team's highest scorer with 13 points, only missing once from the field.
The Dukes continued increasing their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Hampton 12-6. This was Hampton’s worst quarter shooting-wise, going 17.7% from the field and missing its only free throw. At halftime, JMU led, 30-18.
Although down by 12 points starting the second half, Hampton scored 25 points, the second most in a quarter the Dukes have allowed all season. Hampton junior guard Camryn Hill scored 15 of her 22 points, and Hampton finished the quarter with its only lead of the game, 43-42.
In the final quarter, the Dukes’ 11 bench points helped them get back on top in time to claim their eighth victory of the season, scoring 15 total fourth-quarter points to Hampton’s nine. More than half the total points scored for the Dukes throughout the game came off the bench, outscoring the Pirates’ bench 30-4.
Jefferson tallied five assists in the contest, reaching 200 assists in her career, along with being one of four Dukes to score in double figures. With the win at Hampton, JMU is now 5-0 on the road this season.
The Dukes play Eastern Michigan next on Dec. 20, JMU’s first game of the Hawk Classic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hampton, now 3-6, plays East Carolina on Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.