As its regular season wraps up, JMU women’s soccer is tying up loose ends before entering the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The Dukes are 9-3-5 (5-1-3 Sun Belt) in their first Sun Belt season, but there are still opportunities to capitalize on. JMU has dominated through its defensive third and held its opponents to only eight goals allowed through 17 games.
From an offensive perspective, JMU has scored 20 goals this season, which ties the team for eighth place in the conference for most goals scored. The Dukes have emphasized a need to continue to take advantage of their chances and put more balls in the back of the net.
“We need to take more risks in the attacking third,” redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden said. “Do we have the confidence to take players on 1v1? Can we shoot the ball from long distances to try and challenge the goalie? I think that’s where a lot of our success can come from — it’s just trying to take those opportunities.”
Head coach Joshua Walters Sr. explained a multitude of transitions between this season’s and last season’s playing styles. Because of the conference switch, the Dukes have seen a change in opponents who now work harder to shut down JMU in a more composed and organized manner.
The key this season, Walters Sr. said, is to adjust to these shifts and use what they’re giving the Dukes to their advantage.
“It’s about figuring out how to combine around them or how to use the space that they give us to find opportunities to score,” Walters said. “They’re trying to limit our opportunity; we’re trying to create really high-quality chances. We know we’re not going to get, in those kinds of games, a whole bunch of chances, so we need to create five or six really good chances to score.”
Walters also said the team has been working on dictating the game with its possession and control on the ball, so even if the Dukes don’t receive the outcome they want, at least they have more control of the game itself. He said many of his players didn’t grow up playing this style of soccer, and their development has evolved throughout the season.
As the offensive playing style has advanced, JMU has been more successful in scoring when it gets the chance. Toward the beginning of nonconference and conference play, the Dukes were only averaging about a goal or two per game. But now as the seasons have gone on, they’ve had quite a few wins where they’ve scored multiple goals a match. So far in conference play, JMU has had multi-goal wins over both Texas State, 3-1, and Georgia State, 4-1.
Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi has been a catalyst in the Dukes’ offense so far this season, with six goals and three assists under her belt so far this fall. Attanasi made the CAA All-Rookie and All-CAA Third Team last fall as a freshman. This year, she helped bring the Dukes their third conference win after scoring the late lone goal in JMU’s match against Old Dominion on Sept. 22.
“[Attanasi] is an absolute warrior. She is just willing to compete and fight,” Walters said. “She’s uber-competitive, and she just wants to win. I think she hates losing more than she actually likes winning. In a forward, you like to have players that want to take the responsibility of scoring goals on their shoulders. Every time down the field, she wants the ball if she can get it.”
But no matter which players and skills are on the field, it all comes down to chemistry. Attanasi, Vanderlinden, senior forward Lidia Nduka and other offensive weapons stressed keeping their close-knit relationships strong while on the pitch, saying it improves the offensive play overall.
“I think we have a pretty good relationship,” Vanderlinden said. “The chemistry is there. Amanda and I really connect on the ball and off the ball. I think that a lot of our success has come from either me playing the through ball to Lidia or Amanda, and I think that there’s a strong chemistry. I know that they’re already running when I get the ball.”
Vanderlinden has helped apply the team chemistry into play this season. She currently has one goal and six assists under her belt, with three of those assists coming in the Dukes’ 3-1 win over Texas State on Oct. 6. She was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week after this match. Vanderlinden is also tied for first overall in assists in the Sun Belt.
“Lexi, she’s kind of like the motor of our offense,” Attanasi said. “She gets us started, she knows when to slow down things and when to speed up things, and I think that we have pretty good chemistry. She knows what runs I need to make, where the ball needs to be played, and I feel like that has become a dangerous point for us this year.”
JMU is working to continue building off that chemistry and finish its conference play strong before diving head first into its inagural Sun Belt tournament. Attanasi said it’s important that the team capitalizes on its offensive opportunities with confidence.
“Just be you in front of the goal,” Attanasi said. “We were all recruited to be a part of this team for a reason. So just in front of the goal, to be calm, composed and yourself.”