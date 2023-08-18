On a humid August evening, it took a while for JMU women’s soccer to get hot. But it got hot enough for its desired result.
The Dukes won their first home opener since 2014 3-2 on Thursday to kick off the 2023-24 JMU sports calendar year despite being outshot 15-6 by Charlotte, with just one of them coming in the first half.
“For us, it's quality of shots,” JMU head coach Joshua Walters said. “We're not looking for 20 shots. We're looking for seven or eight really good chances.”
As for the slow start, Walters wasn’t concerned, noting that the team still had to get used to each other. In the second half, he made a tactical adjustment that he said he hoped would attract defenders away from the wings, leaving players open.
It didn’t take long for the adjustment to make an impact. The Dukes broke through at 48’ when sophomore defender Jordan Yang sent the ball from the high pocket to freshman midfielder/forward Jeanette Fieldsend, who sailed it into the net for her first-career goal.
Walters said that Fieldsend, the 76th-ranked recruit in the class of 2023 by TopDrawerSoccer, seemed nervous in the first half but “lit it up” in the second. Fieldsend credited that nervousness to simply not knowing where to go because Charlotte was “really tight” in the middle of the field in the first half.
The Dukes’ lead didn’t last long. At 55’, Charlotte was given a chance to respond when JMU redshirt senior defender/midfielder Ellie Johnson was issued a yellow card, giving the 49ers a free kick in front of the penalty area. Junior forward Macey Bader’s kick sailed over a wall of JMU defenders and into the bottom right corner of the goal, tying the match.
Less than a minute and a half later, Charlotte was given a yellow card, and senior midfielder Alba Fernández Almagro gave the Dukes the lead back with a penalty kick and her first-career goal. Ten minutes later, junior defender Shea Collins added another goal for JMU with a long shot from the edge of the penalty area that banked off the side of the bar and into the net.
“I just shot it and was actually pretty surprised it turned out to go in,” Collins said, “but pleasantly surprised because like it's always a lot of hard work. Pressing and finally getting rewarded for that is always nice.”
The 49ers put one more on the board at 86’, but it was too little, too late. Walters picked up his first season-opening win as JMU’s head coach, and Fieldsend, a Charlotte native who originally committed to North Carolina, came away with her first collegiate goal.
“I know a bunch of girls on [Charlotte], and it was great to see them all and I have a lot of respect for all those players,” Fieldsend said, “and I think the start of my collegiate career, it's great to just have a goal under my belt, and even just a game under my belt. Hopefully, there's more to come.”