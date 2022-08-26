JMU women’s soccer beat Charlotte 1-0 Thursday on the road in its first meeting since 2013. This match, and a 4-0 rout of Morehead State, puts the Dukes at 2-0 on the road to start the season and 2-0-1 overall.
The Dukes netted the game’s only goal early. Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi scored in the 15’, giving the Dukes a lead they didn’t relinquish. Graduate midfielder Hannah Young assisted Attanasi on the play.
JMU was stout on defense, committing only two fouls to Charlotte’s four. Charlotte’s senior defender Kristy Campbell was given a yellow card in the 21’.
The Dukes (2-0-1) next hit the field at La Salle on Sunday at 6 p.m. The 49ers (0-2-1) face No. 5 Duke on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Scoring Summary
14:05 - Amanda Attanasi (2); JMU 1-0
