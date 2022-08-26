June 23 marked the 50th anniversary of the original Title IX legislation passed by then-President Richard Nixon in 1972. Amendments in athletics came two years later. In wake of the milestone date, staff writer Jackson Hephner lays out how Title IX has affected JMU over the years, which has a storied history related to the law -- starting out as a women's school and slicing 10 sport programs in 2007 to remain compliant with the law.