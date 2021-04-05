JMU women’s soccer overcame a two-point deficit in the final eight minutes of Sunday’s match against William & Mary to even the score and force overtime. Neither team could capitalize through double overtime, and after 20 additional minutes of play, the match ended in a 2-2 tie.
The first half was uneventful for both teams. William & Mary senior forward Alex Kuhnle had the only shot on goal in the first half and both teams maintained strong defensive fronts while limiting the opportunities for any goals.
The Tribe entered the second half with fresh energy and determination, getting five shots on goal in the first 13 minutes. The team finally capitalized in the 68th-minute when junior forward Caroline Monahan scored, giving William & Mary a 1-0 lead.
William & Mary increased its lead to 2-0 with a goal from senior midfielder Erin Dailey in the 81st-minute, all but sealing the victory — however, JMU wasn’t ready to accept defeat. 58 seconds after Dailey’s goal, sophomore forward Lidia Nduka capitalized on a corner kick from junior midfielder/defender Iris Rabot to bring the Dukes within a goal.
With pressure from the clock, the Dukes subbed in senior forward/midfielder Ginger Deel to get some fresh feet on the field. 11 seconds later, Deel connected on a pass from redshirt junior midfielder/defender Hannah Coulling to send the ball flying over William & Mary sophomore goaltender Zoe Doughty’s hands and tie the match with less than two minutes of play remaining.
Coulling came close to securing the overtime victory with two shots on goal. The first was a low shot saved by Doughty and the second one was deflected and bounced off the crossbar.
The Dukes didn’t let the scoreboard deter them and never stopped fighting to stay in the game. Deel and Coulling led the team in shots, 2 and 4 respectively — Coulling and Rabot both notching assists.
Sophomore goalie Melissa Hoffheins went 5-7 in saves, a crucial component in helping JMU make a comeback. After 110 minutes of play, the final whistle was blown, and both teams walked away with a point in the standings.
JMU moves to 1-1-1 in CAA matches and 1-2-2 overall. The Dukes travel to UNC Wilmington for their final match of the regular season, with kick-off scheduled at 1 p.m.
