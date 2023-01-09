After JMU women’s basketball’s win Saturday night against Southern Mississippi, 63-54, the Dukes are now 14-2 (4-0 Sun Belt), winning 11 games straight. The Dukes are currently leading the Sun Belt Conference standings.
JMU kicked off the game with a strong lead over the Golden Eagles at the end of the first quarter, 21-6. Both senior guard Kiki Jefferson and junior center Kseniia Kozlova led JMU with five points apiece.
At halftime, Southern Miss broke down most of JMU's lead but still found itself behind the Dukes, 28-25. Kozlova continued to be the Dukes’ leading scorer with seven points. Golden Eagles’ junior guard Domonique Davis and sophomore guard Jacorriah Bracey lead Southern Miss at the half with six points each.
At the end of the third quarter, JMU led, 47-37. Kozlova secured 16 points for the Dukes and Bracey became the lone lead scorer for the Eagles with 10 .
Jefferson finished as the Dukes’ leading scorer with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Kozlova followed with 18 and three, respectively. Davis led the Eagles with 16 points and five rebounds. Both teams return to the court Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. JMU faces Appalachian State at home, while Southern Miss continues its road trip at Arkansas State.