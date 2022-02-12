The Sunshine State was partly cloudy for the reigning CAA champions this past week.
JMU women’s golf returned to the greens Feb. 7 for its first tournament since mid-October, placing ninth among 15 teams in the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida. The Dukes started the tournament tied for last after round one but progressively climbed back into the mix after improving by eight and four strokes in rounds two and three, respectively.
After round one, redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner’s 2-under-par 70 kept the Dukes afloat in an otherwise poor round. Freshmen Tatum Walsh and Kayleigh Reinke shot 3-over — T-59 in the 78-golfer field — and redshirt junior Kate Owens was one stroke back. Redshirt freshman Amelia Williams’ 79 rounded out JMU’s leaderboard and was T-75.
Round two saw Turner falter back to T-25 from T-12 after dropping four strokes, but three other Dukes improved. Williams shot the best round among JMU golfers in round two, a 4-under, which catapulted her up 30 spots on the overall leaderboard.
In round three, JMU moved up to ninth, assisted by four of five golfers carding a better score from the previous round. While Turner moved back again one spot, she shot even — a two-stroke improvement from round two — and it was good enough for first place among Dukes.
Owens and Reinke both shot a better score, with Owens shooting 3-under and finishing T-35, and Reinke slotting in at T-40. Walsh improved nine strokes — as Williams did from rounds one to two — and moved up the overall leaderboard eight spots. Williams dropped six strokes but still managed a top-50 finish.
The Dukes were the only team to improve their team score each round, finishing with an 868 — three strokes back from eighth-place UTSA and four strokes in front of future Sun Belt foe Arkansas State. SEC teams made up the top three — Florida, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State — with the Gators taking the tournament crown.
Next up for JMU is The Show at Spanish Trail — a two-day event from Feb. 14-15 hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).
JMU final leaderboard
Kendall Turner - T-26, 70-74-72 (E)
Kate Owens - T-35, 76-73-69 (+2)
Kayleigh Reinke - T-40, 75-73-71 (+3)
Amelia Williams - T-47, 79-68-74 (+5)
Tatum Walsh - T-67, 75-81-72 (+12)
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more women’s golf coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.