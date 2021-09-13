JMU women’s golf upped the ante from last week’s Nittany Lion Invitational sixth-place performance by placing first among 14 teams at the William & Mary Fall Invitational. It’s JMU’s premier first-place finish this fall and its first since last spring’s CAA Championship.
The Dukes had a stronghold on first place from the first round Sunday and never relinquished the lead. JMU matched its team score of 287 in the first two rounds — no other team shot better than a 287 in any round. A third-round 296 kept JMU at the top of the leaderboard, and the Dukes finished five strokes better than second place Princeton.
After round one, the tournament’s top 17 performers included three Dukes — sophomore Amelia Williams, redshirt sophomore Ana Tsiros and freshman Tatum Walsh. Williams’ first-round 68 was tied for first, while Tsiros shot a 71 (T-7) and Walsh a 73 (T-17). Redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner (T-27) and redshirt junior Kate Owens (T-40) rounded out JMU’s starting five among the 79-golfer field.
Round two’s conclusion saw Turner, Walsh and Williams all clustered at T-16. Williams — who competed as an individual last week at Penn State — dropped 10 strokes from round one. Owens catapulted to T-20 after shooting a second-round 70. Tsiros moved up one spot despite shooting two strokes worse than the round prior.
A third-round 72 from reigning CAA individual champion Turner landed her at the top of the Dukes’ leaderboard at T-8, and she shot a cumulative +2 between the three rounds. Tsiros — who was second among all golfers in the tournament with 43 pars — and Williams tied with each other at 12th; Owens finished T-25 and Walsh dropped to T-36 after shooting a final-round 81.
JMU also broke a program record in Williamsburg that was set just last week: The back-to-back 287s are new 36-hole records. Additionally, the 287s were the Dukes’ second and third rounds of par or better this year, which already ties a single-season record with three more fall tournaments to go.
Women’s golf is back in action for its third tournament of the year Sept. 24-26 in the Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more golf coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.