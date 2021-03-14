JMU women’s golf bounced back from its last-place finish at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational, placing ninth out of 41 teams in the Kiawah Island Classic.
The Dukes sported a different starting five for the Kiawah Island Classic, inserting redshirt sophomore Carly Lyvers and freshman Haley Quickel into the lineup to go along with freshman Amelia Williams, redshirt sophomore Kate Owens and redshirt freshman Kendall Turner.
The Kiawah Island Classic was different because it was played from Sunday to Tuesday instead of over the weekend — this alteration didn’t affect the Dukes’ play on the green. JMU collectively improved by 50 strokes from the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational.
On the par-72 course, Williams led the way for the Dukes by shooting a 74 on Sunday, tied for 20th. Owens and Turner finished in the top 100 on Sunday, T-50th and T-93, respectively, in the 210 player field.
On Monday, improvements were made between the five Dukes in action. Williams shot another 74, but Turner and Lyvers improved by four and five strokes, respectively. Turner’s 74 on Monday sprung her to T-56th, while Lyvers’ 74 jumped her to T-70th with teammate Owens.
JMU came into Tuesday T-11th after improving by eight strokes. By shooting similar scores from the day before, the Dukes jumped to ninth overall as other teams skidded. Four of the five Dukes finished in the top 70, with Williams ending her weekend T-12th, Turner T-36th, Lyvers T-62nd and Owens T-68th.
The Dukes have a short turnaround as they head to the River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, North Carolina, for the River Landing Classic from March 8-9.
Women’s golf breaks or ties every record at the River Landing Classic
The Dukes followed up their strong performance at Kiawah Island with an extraordinary performance this past Monday and Tuesday at River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, North Carolina. All six individual and team records were broken or tied.
Monday’s action was delayed due to poor course conditions, but the Dukes still mustered a solid showing. JMU ended the day in seventh place out of 13 teams by shooting a +5 on the par-72 course.
On Tuesday the team caught fire, breaking or tying every program record en route to possibly the best single day performance in program history.
Amelia Williams tied the program’s lowest individual round by shooting a 68 (-4). Kendall Turner tied two others for the lowest individual 36-hole score to par with a 139 (-5).
The records kept rolling in for the Dukes. Turner followed her 36-hole score record by breaking current Duke Kate Owens’ record for the lowest individual 54-hole score to par by shooting a 208 (-8). Turner won CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week for her performance in the River Landing Classic.
Not only did the Dukes shatter individual records, but as a team they rewrote the JMU record books as well. On Tuesday JMU shot the lowest ever team round with a 277, or 11 strokes under par. JMU also broke the record for lowest team 36 and 54-hole scores, with 581 (+5) and 858 (-6), respectively.
Six broken records netted the Dukes a fourth place finish at the River Landing Classic. JMU will try to live up to its tremendous performance on March 29-30 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the Chattanooga Classic.
