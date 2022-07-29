Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark doesn’t put stock in the Mountaineers’ No. 1 east division preseason ranking, he said Tuesday on day one of Sun Belt media days. He wants to be there at the end of the year — playing to defeat the west’s winner in the conference championship for a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl game.
It’s his team’s goal each year, Clark said.
JMU, on the other hand, can’t compete for a conference championship this fall. It also can’t qualify for a bowl game. Dukes’ graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese said it feels different going into a year without a shiny FCS trophy to play for — let alone any hardware — but that hasn’t made players lose their drive this offseason.
“Motivation is not really an issue for our team right now,” Agyei-Obese said. “The standard is to strive for excellence every day — every day we come in with an intention, and we have an intention to win and intention to just better ourselves.”
Because JMU’s jumping from the Football Conference Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), it must play a transition year before receiving bowl game eligibility. Additionally, because of the move, JMU can’t play for a conference championship this fall.
The other Sun Belt newcomers — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — are still able to play for a conference title and a bowl game, so long as they win at least six games, because they were already FBS programs. JMU’s season will end after the Nov. 26 regular season finale versus Coastal Carolina, regardless of the result.
Albeit not gunning for a usual FCS playoff berth, JMU graduate defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said that for him, it hasn’t felt different training for this season because “it’s all about winning games and my competitive nature.” Ukwu is coming off a nine-sack season following two missed seasons due to injury in 2019 and spring 2021; he was rehabbing a separate bicep injury this past spring that kept him off the field during spring practices.
“It doesn't really matter if there's a goal, a big goal, at the end of it. I just want to win every week because you can say, ‘You're not winning a conference championship,’ but if we win most of the games in the conference, who's gonna say we weren't the best team in the conference?” Ukwu said. “Just because you won't get the title doesn't mean you can't leave a lasting effect on JMU history.”
When the Sun Belt added Georgia Southern and Appalachian State to the conference in 2014, both teams finished above .500 in their inaugural FBS seasons; Southern finished 9-3 and ran the table against conference foes. But for 2022, the Sun Belt has been touted as the toughest Group of 5 conference, and its eastern division was called the best non-autonomy division in college football at media day.
Following JMU’s preseason sixth-place east division ranking, head coach Curt Cignetti said he’s not sure he’d call the projection “bulletin board material,” but he said it would be if in ODU’s shoes — the one east team picked to finish worse than JMU, despite making a bowl game and winning five of six to end last year. Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said the Monarchs can’t rely on extrinsic motivation from being ranked No. 7; it has to come from within the locker room.
For Cignetti, he said JMU’s already-established processes-oriented culture won’t change, even without a trophy to play for. He said he expects his squad to be competitive this year.
“I’m not a prognosticator, I can’t tell you how many games we're gonna win this year or next year or this or that,” Cignetti said. “All I can tell you is we’re gonna work every day to make this the best it can be.”
Non-football JMU teams are eligible for conference championships, a reversal of last year when the CAA banned JMU sports from postseason conference tournaments after the school announced its move to the Sun Belt. JMU football was still able to make the FCS playoffs in 2021 via an at-large bid, but had it won the CAA, it still would’ve automatically qualified because the sport abides by a different set of bylaws.
JMU graduate long snapper Kyle Davis told The Breeze after media day that he’s gone into past seasons looking to win the FCS championship. Now, with no hardware at the end of the tunnel, he said his goal this season is to put himself in the best position for the NFL but also to pay it forward to future Dukes.
“I've been here a long time and [I’m] trying to have a legacy as far as what you do and what you leave behind,” Davis said. “[I’m] kind of trying to set the program up and keeping the culture strong and setting the program in a situation where once we are eligible for bowl games … JMU continues the success that they've had.”
