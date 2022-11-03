When the final whistle sounded to officially end JMU women’s basketball’s 2021-22 season, the disappointment was palpable.
The Dukes triumphed in the final game, defeating a Delaware team that went on to win the CAA postseason tournament and qualify for the NCAA tournament, but JMU’s overall performance for the season didn’t live up to expectations or potential. The Dukes couldn’t compete in the CAA conference tournament entering the season, meaning an NCAA tournament bid was likely out of grasp, but they still finished 14-15 (10-8 CAA).
JMU hopes to turn the shortcomings of last season into motivation as it enters the 2022-23 season. Last year’s trials are in the past — the mantra repeated by players and head coach Sean O’Regan is that this season represents a “fresh start”.
“With failure, there is always something that you can get out of it,” senior forward Kiki Jefferson said. “A loss isn’t always a loss. Sometimes you run out of time. It’s a lesson learned, it pushes us to go harder. Something coach [O’Regan] always brings up is 14-15 — we don’t ever want to go 14- 15, so push harder, do an extra rep ... Push
your teammates, and be the best version of you every day.”
The Dukes now have an influx of new talent to propel them in a fresh start, with experienced transfers entering the program, skilled freshman signing on and key pieces of the team returning from injuries that severely limited them last season. These new additions are set to improve team culture and chemistry, something JMU players and coaches are both focusing on.
“As those newcomers have come in, they’ve asked, ‘What was it? Why didn’t it work?’” O’Regan said “It’s no secret, I didn’t like our chemistry at the end of [last] year ... [But this year] we’re really going in the right direction.”
Junior guard/forward Kobe King-Hawea and graduate guard Caroline Germond, both added this year, can improve team chemistry by offering leadership, assuming the roles of mentors for some of the younger players. Both players have had unique paths to JMU: King-Hawea hailed from New Zealand before playing last season at the University of Texas. Germond was born in France and transferred to JMU following two seasons at TCU.
“Me being a senior, I think I bring a lot of knowledge,” King-Hawea said. “I think I can bring that maturity and that
knowledge to them. I can be a great leader, I can be a scorer on the floor, whenever [O’Regan] needs me to get a basket, I’ll get a basket, whenever he needs me to talk, I’ll talk. I’m there to be underneath [O’Regan] on the court and help these girls out as much as I can.”
Despite the abundance of new faces in the program, many players who were integral to last season’s squad are returning for this season. Jefferson carried much of the scoring load for the Dukes last season, leading the team with 18.8 points per game. She accumulated myriad achievements last season, including eclipsing the 1,000 point mark and being named to the CAA All-Conference Second Team. Jefferson still projects to be the team’s focal point, but O’Regan hopes other players can take on greater offensive roles as well.
“As much as I would love to say Kiki is going to average 26 a game, she better not,” O’Regan said. “She felt at times that everyone was just giving her the ball and looking at her last year. She doesn’t want that, she wants a more efficient 16-18 a game, that’s how she’s going to accomplish her dreams. I hope that we’re not asking her to score 30 a night, but I do hope that she has some games where she gets hot and can give you a 30.”
Hazell’s improvement as a scorer could relieve some of the pressure on Jefferson. Hazell came off the bench for parts of last season but looks to be an essential part of the team in 2022-23 as a leader on and off the court.
“Our team chemistry is way better this year,” Hazell said. “The coaching staff, the players, we’re all locked in. We’re all focused on one goal: to win the Sun Belt. It’s just a new, fresh start ... For me, being a junior, because I came here during Covid, then having the [CAA ban] last year... This is just an exciting year because there are nosetbacks”.
With eyes forward and last season’s setbacks out of the way, the Dukes prepare to compete in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time with the hope that improved chemistry and new additions can help propel them to a conference tournament victory.
“We’ve got a lot of versatility, we have a lot of different things we can throw at you,”O’Regan said. “If we’re fully healthy, I think this is a team that can win a [Sun Belt] championship.”