Despite finishing sixth out of nine teams at the two-day, par-72 ECU Easter Invitational at Ironwood Country Club, JMU women’s golf — specifically freshman Amelia Williams — rewrote the Dukes’ record books Sunday after shooting a 67 (-5) — the lowest round of golf in program history.
Williams was stellar Saturday, shooting a team-leading 71 in the first round. Redshirt sophomore Kate Owens and redshirt freshman Kendall Turner each shot a 75 respectively.
Redshirt freshman Ana Tsiros and redshirt sophomore Carly Lyvers rounded out round one’s results by each shooting a 77. As a team, JMU was positioned well in second place.
In Saturday’s second round, the Dukes’ slipped to sixth after shooting nine strokes worse. Owens and Tsiros led the way by each shooting 75s in Saturday’s afternoon round.
The next day, Williams made history.
The Gainesville, Florida native improved her score by 10 strokes from round two, capping off her last hole of the round with a long birdie putt to give her the record. Williams’ final round catapulted her to second place in the 51-golfer field.
Her record-setting putt wasn't a tap-in either!Have a look at the final-hole birdie that sealed it! ⬇️#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/A379fqb0Wz— JMU Women's Golf (@JMUWGolf) April 4, 2021
The rest of the Dukes also had solid performances Sunday, each helping improve JMU’s cumulative Sunday score by 16 strokes. Owens shot a 73 Sunday, netting T-16. Turner and Tsiros finished T-31 and Lyvers T-37.
Coming off the record-breaking weekend, JMU has set lofty expectations for itself as it heads to the CAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina to wrap up the season next Sunday through Tuesday (April 11-13).
