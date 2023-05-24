No. 7 JMU’s first ever postseason win in the Sun Belt Conference Championship wasn’t pretty, but it was enough to lift the Dukes over No. 10 Old Dominion, 2-1.
In a defensive slugfest, JMU only gave up two hits to the Monarchs, while ODU gave up only six to the Dukes. The three runs put on the board were all scored in just the first four innings.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said that he knew that ODU was a “really good defensive club” due to his personal experience playing under the Monarchs’ head coach Chris Finwood — Ikenberry’s former coach when he played at VMI.
On the mound to start for the Dukes was sophomore right-handed pitcher Todd Mozoki, who started the first facing lead-off hitter sophomore left fielder Kyle Edwards. Mozoki stuck him out, but threw 13 pitches to do it, eight of which were hit foul by Edwards.
Afterwards in three and ⅔ innings played, Mozoki only allowed two hits and earned four more strikeouts, but surrendered six walks.
The next time Edwards stepped up to bat in the third inning, he homered to put the Monarchs on the board. The next inning wasn’t much better for Mozoki, who loaded the bases with three straight walks with two outs, prompting a pitching change from JMU. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Matt Kleinfelter came into pitch, forcing a line out from Edwards to escape the inning with no runs allowed.
Only one more ODU runner reached base.
JMU didn’t stay off the scoreboard for long. After singles from both sophomore right fielder Fenwick Trimble and redshirt senior left fielder Trevon Dabney, redshirt senior first baseman Kyle Novak hit a two-RBI double to send both home and give the Dukes a 2-1 lead.
“I kind of could tell they were nervous at the start,” Ikenberry said, “especially with the way we were taking our at-bats early in the game, and then once the game went on, once we got the lead I knew our guys were gonna continue to battle and I was really proud of how we pitched and played defense.”
In the fifth, a double from graduate center fielder Jack Cone ended the day for ODU’s starter, junior right-handed pitcher Sam Armstrong. He finished his four and ⅓ innings pitched having allowed 6 hits but only two runs and one walk while throwing four strikeouts.
“You gotta give Novak credit — he’s an older, experienced hitter who did a really good job with [Armstrong’s pitch],” Finwood said.
The Monarchs finished out the game with sophomore right-handed pitcher John Holobetz, who didn’t allow a single hit in his three and ⅔ innings pitched. But it wasn’t enough to give ODU the win, as JMU’s reliever, redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher T.R. Williams, also finished without allowing a hit in his four and ⅓ innings pitched.
“He did exactly what we needed him to do,” Ikenberry said.
Williams said that he could feel the ball flying fast out of his hand, but also said he was “thankful” for the players behind him making plays.
Neither defense let up in the defensive slugfest. Both pitchers would surrender a single walk while earning four strikeouts. In the end, the stalemate was to the benefit of JMU, who clung on to its 2-1 lead through the end of the game.
“You give up two runs in the college game, you usually win, and they just gave up one,” Finwood said. “You gotta give their pitchers’ credit, and in particular, Williams.”
With the win, the Dukes advance in the Sun Belt Championship to face No. 2 Southern Miss Wednesday at 2:24 p.m.