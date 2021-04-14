As the 2021 spring “regular” season nears a finish, the playoff picture becomes more clear and teams know what their postseason outlooks are. For a team like JMU, who sits at No. 1 in the country, it’s gearing up for another playoff run and possible return to the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.
That means if it deals with COVID-19 issues — and it has — it’s worth it to keep the season going as it has a real chance to add another title to its resume. For other programs who have an almost impossible shot at postseason play, it makes more sense to cease play in the spring and turn their attention to the fall.
Recently, a flurry of CAA programs have either had games canceled and decided to not reschedule them or have opted out of the rest of their respective seasons. In the past week, New Hampshire and Rhode Island opted out due to COVID-19 issues within their programs, and William & Mary saw its game against Richmond postponed and announced it wouldn’t reschedule — thus ending the Tribe’s season.
Stony Brook had two remaining games versus UNH and Rhody, so the Seawolves decided to pack up and prepare for the fall. Albany was the first CAA team to opt out midseason March 31, and the only CAA team to opt out before the season began was Towson.
Elon and Maine wrapped up their spring campaigns, leaving four teams from the CAA still competing — Delaware, JMU, Richmond and Villanova. All are eligible for an at-large bid or for the conference’s automatic qualifier if this weekend’s games are played.
In statements released by the CAA regarding football programs opting out, the conference has shown support in teams’ decisions to cease play. The statements are exactly the same, besides the teams and dates of scheduled games, but it shows that the conference isn’t keen on making schools finish the season if teams don’t desire.
“CAA Football respects and supports the difficult decision made by New Hampshire to opt out of the football season for the remainder of the Spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement. “New Hampshire’s scheduled games with Stony Brook on April 10 and Maine on April 17 have been cancelled and the Conference will announce any scheduling adjustments as necessary.”
How many CAA teams will make the playoffs?
All signs point to two, potentially three teams from the CAA receiving playoff bids. One will be labeled as the automatic qualifier and the as at-large teams.
In the Division I Football Championship Committee’s Top 10, JMU was No. 1 and Delaware was No. 6. The Dukes face Richmond, and Blue Hens travel to Villanova, but if both teams win, they essentially secure a spot in the postseason.
The team that’ll cause debate is Richmond. If the Spiders lose to JMU, it’ll be 3-1 (3-1 CAA) with two wins over Elon and one against William & Mary — and a loss to the nation’s top-ranked team. However, if U of R pulls off the upset, it’ll be hard to keep the Dukes out of the playoffs — despite the blemish — and even harder to keep the Spiders on the outside-looking-in.
If Villanova and Richmond win, it’d be the chaos fans have come to expect with FCS football. Moreover, if JMU and Delaware take care of business, the two could likely be the CAA’s postseason representatives.
What about the rest of the FCS?
The committee’s top 10 showed perennial FCS powers and a sprinkle of teams who made big strides this spring. However, some teams have since lost and will shake up the playoff picture until Sunday’s selection show.
(All records are after the weekend of April 10)
1. JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
2. North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1 MVFC)
3. South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1 MVFC)
4. Sam Houston State (5-0, 5-0 Southland)
T-5. North Dakota (4-1, 4-1 MVFC)
T-5. Weber State (5-0, 5-0 Big Sky)
7. Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA)
8. VMI (5-1, 5-1 SoCon)
9. UC Davis (3-2, 3-2 Big Sky)
10. Murray State (5-2, 5-2 OVC)
VMI, UC Davis and Murray State each lost after the committee unveiled the midseason top 10, opening the door for teams like Richmond, Eastern Washington or Missouri State to sneak in and steal an at-large bid.
The final Saturday is loaded with matchups that carry the fates of seasons. Some teams who aren’t playing still have playoff hopes, but those who are competing could see their final moments on the field until the fall season.
Games that have playoff implications
Sam Houston State vs. Incarnate Word (noon)
North Dakota vs. Youngstown State (noon)
Delaware vs. Villanova (1 p.m.)
Mercer vs. Samford (1 p.m.)
Southeastern Louisiana vs. Southern Illinois (1 p.m.)
Stetson vs. Davidson (1 p.m.)
The Citadel vs. VMI (1:30 p.m.)
Richmond vs. JMU (2 p.m.)
San Diego vs. Valparaiso (2 p.m.)
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State (3:30 p.m.)
The 2021 spring FCS playoff bracket will be unveiled Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. Sixteen teams will be named to the field — 10 of which are automatic qualifiers and six are at-large bids.
