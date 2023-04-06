It’s game two of JMU softball’s series against No. 25 Louisiana and in the second inning, the Dukes face an 8-0 deficit to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Freshman pitcher Kylah Berry started for the Dukes, but after two innings, junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey, JMU’s only other pitcher at the moment, steps in and finishes out the game. Humphrey only allowed one run accompanied by two strikeouts and two walks through the rest of the contest.
Despite the Dukes’ 9-2 loss, Berry emphasized that, in situations like game two, the pitchers need to come into play when needed and continue to play their own game.
“If the team that you’re facing can’t hit a certain pitch, you’re throwing more of that,” Berry said. “But at the same time, you’re always trying to pitch their own game and not let that overwhelm you. You’re always pitching the best you can.”
JMU softball, sitting at 20-10 (5-4 Sun Belt), have been from sophomore pitchers Rebecca Muh and Lexi Rogers since the beginning of March. Humphrey and Berry said the hope is to regain some of their fellow pitchers soon as they recover from injuries.
“We’re just trying to get through this and do the best we can holding the positions until everyone else comes back,” Berry said.
JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said, despite the injuries, it isn’t unusual for teams to only use two main pitchers, with an occasional third pitcher who fills in when needed.
LaPorte said this style of rotation isn’t uncommon, though. She explained that even if a program has a healthy pitching staff of five, you’d still mainly see two prominent pitchers.
Humphrey said high school and travel softball teams also follow the rotation with only a pitcher or two at hand. Humphrey and Berry both grew up in Florida a few hours away from one another— Humphrey added that Florida’s a very competitive state for softball. Both pitchers played for the Tampa Mustangs travel team, just at different times because of their age gap.
LaPorte said softball pitching styles are different than baseball, and softball pitchers have more endurance when it comes to throwing because the “arm circle being a natural motion.” Because of this, softball teams don’t need as many reinforcements as baseball teams do.
Both LaPorte and Humphrey highlighted the two pitchers have very different playing styles, which gives “a good balance” during games.
“You don’t want to throw someone in that’s the exact same,” LaPorte said.
Berry explained that her and Humphrey have some of the same pitches but their styles begin to vary as they have different spins and Humphrey has a higher pitching velocity than Berry.
This also isn’t Humphrey’s first time going through a season with only two healthy pitchers. She faced this scenario as a freshman in 2021 when redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander was injured and Humphrey, alongside redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez, patrolled the pitching staff.
While Humphrey said this season's experience didn’t change much of her routine, she added it might differ for Berry because of her youth compared to herself. But despite the emotions Berry may be feeling, Humphrey emphasized she’s done a good job adjusting so far this season.
“From the beginning of the year to where we are now, I think Kylah is just glad to have an opportunity to play,” Humphrey said. “Just having some innings under her belt will give her some confidence and experience, so I think this is super, super important, especially as a freshman.”
Berry reciprocated Humphrey’s response and said despite the challenge, she’s enjoying the experience and playing time.
“It’s more intense, obviously more pressure,” Berry said. “But honestly, I love it. It’s one of the best things going from playing high school and travel ball and then getting to do your dream every single day.”
LaPorte said Humphrey’s provided great leadership for Berry while she teaches her more about the game. LaPorte said Humphrey’s taught Berry the thought process behind pitching certain ways.
“The nice thing about Alissa is that she knows the game so well," LaPorte said. "Sometimes pitchers go out there, they get the pitch called and they throw the pitch, and they don’t really understand the ‘why’ behind some things. Alissa has developed into understanding the ‘why’ we’re attacking hitters certain ways and she’s doing a great job of communicating that with Kylah.”
Overall, LaPorte said there are plenty of connections between the two pitchers, and their chemistry’s been strong given their circumstances.
“We know it’s just the two of us," Berry said. "So we’re constantly backing each other up.”