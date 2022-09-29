As the clock wound down at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday during the Dukes' come-from-behind 32-28 victory over App State, one chant crystalized: "J-M-U!" "J-M-U!" Sports Editor Grant Johnson and Breeze TV Anchor Joshua Dixon go inside the fan and on-field environment in Boone, North Carolina, and what it meant to the JMU players to have the support it did on the road.