JMU football kicked off its season with a home-opener win against Morehead State on Saturday. For the first time in two years, fans were allowed to tailgate and pack the stands of Bridgeforth Stadium to cheer on the Dukes. The excitement continues this week with more JMU sports.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Men’s soccer kicks off the week with a match against George Mason University. The Dukes are 7-2-1 in their last 10 matchups against the Patriots, including a 3-0 win in their most recent meeting last February. JMU looks to continue its winning streak against the Patriots at Sentara Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
The Dukes hit the road Thursday, with away games for both volleyball and women’s soccer. Volleyball travels to Richmond for its first match of the VCU Invitational, facing off against host VCU at 5 p.m. JMU is on a four-game winning streak — its only loss of the season so far was against the Rams during the JMU Invitational.
Further South in North Carolina, women’s soccer has a match against UNC Greensboro at 7 p.m. The Dukes are 1-4 and look to improve their record after some tough losses to Virginia Tech and UVA to start the season.
Friday, Sept. 10
Volleyball comes off its matchup against VCU on Thursday and faces Ohio State at 1 p.m. The Buckeyes are currently undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the NCAA — this matchup is sure to be intense as both teams enter with outstanding records.
Field hockey has its first game of the week Friday, traveling to Boone, North Carolina, to face off against Appalachian State. JMU, at No. 17 and the preseason CAA favorites, are 3-1. The Dukes had a tough loss to ODU on Friday, but bounced back with a 3-0 win at Richmond on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Fans will be back in Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday for the second football game of the season. The Dukes dominated Morehead State — and set the record of most points in a JMU game while doing so — in their season opener at home Saturday. The No. 2 Dukes play Maine, and kickoff is at 4 p.m.
Down the street at Sentara Park, men’s soccer hosts the College of Charleston for its first CAA matchup of the season. The Cougars outrank the Dukes in the CAA standings at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively. JMU will look for a win to start its conference record off strong and set the tone for the season, and the game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Women’s sports wrap up the weekend on the away front. Women’s golf heads to Williamsburg, Virginia, for the William & Mary Invitational, a two-day event Sunday and Monday. The defending CAA champions started their season with the Nittany Lion Invitational at Penn State this past weekend where they finished in sixth place.
Field hockey finishes up its road trip in North Carolina with a game at Wake Forest at 12 p.m. History isn’t in the Dukes’ favor against the Demon Deacons — the Dukes are currently on a six-game losing streak, are 1-6 at Kentner Stadium and 3-11 all-time. JMU looks to break the pattern with a win to close out its weekend.
Closing out the week for JMU sports is women’s soccer. The Dukes have an away match at High Point at 1 p.m. The two teams will battle each other for the second time in program history, almost three years to the day after they played each other for the first time. High Point won the first, 1-0.
