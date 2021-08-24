JMU athletics is officially underway, and it’s time to dive into what each sport can bring. By breaking down each game this week, see what’s to come for the Dukes.
Thursday, August 26
Soccer takes control of Thursday’s games, with both the men’s and women’s teams in action. The women (1-1, 0-0 CAA) travel to Louisville, Ky. to take on the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. After a dominant 4-0 win over American University on Sunday, the Dukes look to continue their offensive burst.
Men’s soccer faces an early challenge, taking on the 2020 NCAA national champion Marshall for its first regular season game of the year. After completing three exhibition games against VCU, Navy and South Carolina, respectively,.
Friday, August 27
In field hockey, the No. 1 CAA preseason Dukes open their regular season at Bucknell on Friday at 4 p.m. to begin their journey for a CAA championship. JMU is 3-0 all-time against the Bison, winning its last matchup 3-2 in 2019.
Volleyball opens up the regular season with the annual JMU Invitational tournament. JMU’s first of three matches starts at 5 p.m. against High Point. This is the first time this season that Sinclair Gymnasium hosts the tournament since 2019, and the first time the Dukes see Panthers since the High Point Invitational in 2019.
Saturday, August 28
Volleyball finishes out the tournament with a double-header Saturday, taking on VCU and Illinois at noon and 8 p.m., respectively. The double-header will end the Dukes’ participation, but the final matchup between High Point and VCU will be Sunday at 1 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Opening up the JMU field hockey complex, the Dukes host St. Francis at noon Sunday with hopes of extending their undefeated record. The game begins a two-game homestand before a three-game road trip against some of the top teams in the country, including Old Dominion University and Duke.
Closing out the Marriott Invitational, JMU men’s soccer hosts Kansas City at noon in Sentara Park. Although not ranked, the second game of the season is the last game before the team heads on the road.
Wrapping up the week, the women’s soccer team travels to Athens, Oh. to take on Ohio University at 1 p.m. Following the matchup, it’ll be the women’s team to host the Marriott Invitational.
Any updates in schedule and game results will be changed as needed.
