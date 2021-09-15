JMU fall sports are getting deeper into the season and some teams are finding a rhythm on the field and court, while more teams start their seasons. The Dukes continue to face tough, quality conference and nonconference opponents with another exciting week of sports.
Monday, Sept. 13
JMU women’s golf concludes its two-day event at the William & Mary Invitational. The Dukes are off to a strong start, finishing sixth place out of 14 teams at the Nittany Lion Invitational hosted by Penn State.
Men’s golf begins its season with day one of the VCU Intercollegiate. The Dukes are coming off of a successful — albeit shortened — 2021 spring season, finishing third at the CAA tournament.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Continuing its tournament from Monday, men’s golf will wrap the VCU Intercollegiate Tournament.
Men’s soccer travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, for a 7 p.m. match against N.C. State. JMU (4-1) will be fresh off its first CAA match of the season, a 1-0 overtime win versus College of Charleston on Saturday.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Back in Harrisonburg, women’s soccer hosts West Virginia at Sentara Park at 7 p.m. The Dukes are 2-4-1 after defeating High Point in a second-half comeback victory Sunday. The Mountaineers (3-2-1) have had some strong performances this fall and will likely provide a solid matchup.
Friday, Sept. 17
Men’s and women’s tennis begin the fall tournament season. The women’s team is slated to participate in six tournaments, the first being the three-day Hokie Fall Invite in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Dukes won the CAA championship for the second consecutive year in the spring 2021 season but fell to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA championship.
Men’s tennis will begin its fall tournament season in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the UNCW Fall Invitational — the same opponent that knocked them out in the semifinals of the CAA tournament The Dukes are coming off a 8-8 season.
Both the men’s and women’s tournaments are three-day events. The teams will play matches Friday through Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 18
JMU volleyball plays its first CAA match of the season as the Dukes travel to Delaware to face the Blue Hens at 1 p.m. JMU was on a five-game winning streak but fell to No. 4 Ohio State on Friday.
Also squaring off with the Blue Hens is men’s soccer. This will be the Dukes’ second CAA match of the season — kickoff is at 7 p.m.
JMU football hits the road for the first time this season. The Dukes are 2-0 after starting their season with wins against Morehead State and Maine. JMU travels to Ogden, Utah, and plays Weber State at 8 p.m. EST.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Volleyball stays in Delaware for a second match against the Blue Hens to close out its weekend. Game time is set for 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer hosts its second home game of the week. The Dukes will battle the ECU Pirates, who currently outrank the Dukes in the NCAA standings.
After over a week off, JMU field hockey returns to the field Sunday for a game against Duke at 1 p.m. The Dukes are on a nine-game losing streak against the Blue Devils dating back to 2010. JMU will look to end the 11-year losing streak with a win.
Monday, Sept. 20
Men’s golf competes in its second tournament of the fall season. After finishing up at the VCU Intercollegiate, the Dukes will have a quick turnaround to make any adjustments before traveling to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, for the Battle at Briar’s Creek, hosted by the College of Charleston.
Contact Courtney Ryder at ryderce@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.