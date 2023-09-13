The start of JMU men’s soccer’s season has been memorable. On Aug. 29 at Sentara Park, the then-unranked Dukes skyrocketed up to No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll after defeating UCLA 1-0 in the second game of the year. JMU followed up the noticed performance with another convincing 4-0 win over Radford.
With wins over Duquesne, the Bruins and the Highlanders, JMU sprinted out to its first 3-0 start since 2004, when it finished the year 15-3-1. The hot start jumped JMU to No. 8 in the nation, its highest ranking since it was No. 7 the week of Sept. 22, 1997.
The poll, however, came out just hours before JMU’s match against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 5. Gardner-Webb was coming off its first Power 5 win in 14 years, raking in a 2-0 win over JMU’s men’s-soccer-only Sun Belt foe South Carolina. The Bulldogs didn’t quite knock off the Dukes, but the match was a dogfight, ending in a 2-2 draw.
The Dukes didn't have their worst performance, but they made two mistakes playing out of their own back end that turned both into Gardner-Webb goals. JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said “a team like Gardner-Webb surrounds their whole season trying to pick off a ranked opponent,” and the Dukes felt it out of the gate when the Bulldogs scored 10 minutes into the match.
“I think with the rankings that came out just before the game, I think some guys maybe got a little worked up,” sophomore goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon said on Saturday.
Conlon didn't call it a meeting, but following their historic 3-0 start and subsequent tough draw, graduate midfielder Clay Obara said JMU didn't feel like it played up to its standards. The Dukes’ team captains, redshirt senior midfielder Rodrigo Robles, junior midfielder Alex Krakowiak, Obara and junior midfielder Chay Strine met as a group to help the team “hit the reset button.”
“The main thing was to not panic," Obara said about the meeting. "We are still undefeated, you still know how to play, and we can't let this one blip change the way we think about ourselves when we play our next game. And so we wanted to come out here and show ourselves as well as the rest of the country that JMU is really here to play, and that one game was just a one-off.”
The meeting seemed to pay dividends: JMU bounced back four days after its draw, convincingly beating Mount St. Mary’s 6-0. Junior forward Evan Southern, who scored two goals in the match, said afterward that the Dukes wanted to “punish” the Mountaineers. The 6-0 win was the Dukes’ largest margin of victory since defeating Elon by the same score in 2019.
Just three days later, the Dukes were faced with a much steeper mountain to climb — a matchup against in-state foe U.Va. The game was the 28th time the teams have faced each other, with the Cavaliers leading the all-time series 21-5-3 heading in.
Rain soaked into the grass field at Sentara as the two sides prepared to kick off for the in-state clash. A crowd of 1,464, the second highest-ever attendance recorded at Sentara, vibrated the venue’s bleachers as the two groups of fans cheered on their programs located just 55 miles away from each other.
The match did not start off in JMU’s favor, as U.Va. freshman forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi slipped past JMU junior defender Davide Materazzi, headed the ball over Conlon into the net in the fifth minute.
Conlon stressed “it takes time” for him and his back line to get their communication on point, as it features three new starters: freshman Luca Nikolai, Materazzi and junior Enrique Garcia Barelles.
“That was a miscommunication between me and my defender,” Conlon said about the opening goal.
“I was going to come out for [the ball], and then I thought it was going to bounce and just pick it up, but the player got out there. You know, it’s something I’ve got to work on. We’ve had a couple of situations where crosses have been a little bit of an issue, but we’re working on it.”
Similar to the Gardner-Webb match, which saw 30 total fouls, 10 yellow cards and two reds, the U.Va. contest started off feisty with six yellow cards given in the first half.
Despite the plucky environment, the Dukes were not short on shot attempts. By the end of the match, they doubled the Cavaliers in shots, 12-6, and edged them out 8-3 in corner kicks. However, they still found themselves down 1-0 with time ticking away.
With 9:45 to go, U.Va. sophomore defender Parker Sloan received his second yellow card, gifting the Dukes a golden opportunity to get themselves back in the game. A cross from Obara found Robles’ left foot and then the back of the net as the Dukes tied the Cavaliers with just 16 seconds to play.
“It’s like a dream to score a goal in a derby like this with a lot of people in the crowd,” Robles said. “I think the crowd and the team deserve moments like this. It’s very good to see Sentara full of students and full of fans.”
The game featured 900 more attendees than JMU’s last matchup against U.Va. at Sentara, and this Saturday at 7 p.m., the Dukes have yet another high-octane opponent coming to Harrisonburg: No. 2 Marshall.
Last season, the Dukes upset the then-No. 5 Thundering Herd 1-0 in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals. The Thundering Herd are only the first giant JMU has to slay out of the Sun Belt this season, which features five ranked programs this week, including four in the top 10.
“Having [Kentucky] be the No. 1 overall seed in last year's tournament, that's a big deal,” Zazenski said. “Marshall being ranked second in the country, I mean, these are big, big, things for our conference. But what I would say is it's still early, and we are, I think, one of the best, if not the best, conferences in all of America, and some of that is showing true. But we got a long, long season to go, and that's not just JMU, that's everyone.”
Conlon praised the rest of JMU’s conference opponents, calling them “fantastic possession-based teams” and comparing them to professional clubs such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.
Even though JMU doesn't have the personnel or highly touted recruits that Marshall, UCF or Kentucky might have, Conlon said the rest of the Sun Belt is missing something JMU does have: an “underdog mentality.”
“If we're going to really take advantage of the hype that’s kind of surrounded us, we have to make a decision as a group,” Conlon said. “Are we going to be afraid? Are we going to go out there and show the people what we're about? That's where that mentality comes in. You know, it takes the whole 29-, 30-man roster. Every single day … we're going to be those dogs that go out there and challenge the best of the best. This is what we wanted.”
And this go-around versus the Thundering Herd, with JMU expecting them to come in looking to avenge its upset defeat in the Sun Belt tournament, JMU is not one to back down from the task.
“We're playing against a very good side, but we took them down in the quarterfinals last year. Nothing is impossible, and I think this team is one of the best in the country,” Robles said. “We are going to face one of the best teams in the country, so we are confident that we are going to be up for the challenge and we have to believe in this thing.”