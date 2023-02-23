The Dukes kicked off their softball season earlier this month and stand at 3-3 in their first two tournaments after a 3-1 showing this past weekend at the Elon Phoenix Softball Invitational.
The season is just beginning for this new-look JMU team. Some now-veterans from JMU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series squad continue to lead the Dukes, such as graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett, junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey and graduate infielder Hallie Hall, and new talent at key positions gives JMU optimism for success.
“We turned over a lot of people back in 2021,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “So we spent this fall really building our relationships, getting to know one another and figuring out what our purpose is, what are we playing for and what is JMU softball about?”
The team’s 2021 Cinderella run to the semifinals of the world series helped put JMU softball on the map. Since then, JMU’s picked up top recruits like the 2022 No. 19 overall prospect, freshman infielder KK Mathis, who LaPorte touted as one of the best recruits JMU’s ever landed.
“KK is a very mature freshman,” LaPorte said. “She’s been in a lot of situations where she’s had to win a ball game with her bat. She’s kind of our hype man, that’s also very hard to do as a freshman. She’s the one that fires everyone up.”
Along with Mathis and catcher/outfielder Bella Henzler, Shifflett, Humphrey and Hall return to the fold in larger leadership roles. Both Shifflett and Hall are in their fifth years with the Dukes and are hoping to leave a greater impact on the team before they graduate.
“[I want to] enjoy the last few memories we have,” Hall said, “making sure we are leaving this place the way we came in and just having everyone play for the love of softball … and play for each other.”
JMU’s pitching staff is led by Humphrey. She’s joined by sophomore pitchers Rebecca Muh, a transfer from Georgia, and Lexi Rodgers, who make up a diverse staff with different strengths in their games.
“[Humphrey] is our upperclassman in the pitching staff,” LaPorte said. “The last few weeks have just been full focus on what she needs to do. Lexi Rodgers is a sophomore, she didn’t get a ton of innings last year, but she’s our power pitcher. [Muh] is a down pitcher … really spins it through the zone, hard to hit.”
The Dukes are facing more challenging competition in their first season in the Sun Belt Conference compared to the CAA. Shifflett and Hall said they’re excited to face off against Louisiana, which is the only Sun Belt team slotted in DISoftball’s preseason top 25 rankings at No. 20 in the country.
“Louisiana is at the top of the conference so we’re really excited to play them,” Shifflett said. “Everybody is a new team for us and we’re excited to play each and every one of them.”
Along with playing in the Sun Belt for the first time, renovations to Veterans Memorial Park have similarly offered a different experience for the players than in years past. The renovations include a new locker room that provides a lounge area for players to bond. JMU spent over $2.8 million renovating the stadium, more than doubling the seating capacity for fans.
Along with on-the-field camaraderie, the squad is playing for something bigger this season. The Dukes are honoring former JMU catcher Lauren Bernett, who died last spring, with a helmet decal bearing her number inside a purple heart. LaPorte said members of the team are coping and handling the situation in their own ways.
But despite the situation, this offseason was one of relationships and getting to know each other. LaPorte, Shifflett, Hall and Mathis all touted how close-knit the group has become since September, with the players spending lots of time together.
“It's just one big family,” Hall said. “We have no issue just calling each other up and just talking about whatever is on our mind. I think it really translates to when we’re out on the field because we’re just having a good time and enjoying the game.”
LaPorte declared this iteration of the Dukes to be the hardest-working squad “from top to bottom” she’s ever coached, something they’ll look to show off and get rewarded for in Sun Belt play.
“We’ve always had five or six players working on their own game … [but] we’ve never had a whole team do that,” LaPorte said. “It’s competitive. We told the team last week it's very difficult for us to make a starting lineup. We just love their competitiveness and their want to get so much better.”
The Dukes currently sit at 3-3 and travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 24 to face Penn at 10 a.m. as part of the Wolfpack Classic. Sun Belt play begins for JMU on March 17 at 6 p.m. in Conway, South Carolina, against Coastal Carolina.