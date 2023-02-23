Longtime JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes picked up her 200th career win at JMU on Feb. 18 after the Dukes' 11-7 win over UConn. However, Klaes says she's not done coaching anytime soon. Sports Editor Grant Johnson and staff writer Hayden Hundley encapsulate the magnitude of Klaes' milestone and what keeps the 17-year old JMU coaching veteran going.