Name, Image and Likeness.
Over the past two years, the development of the NIL law has grown substantially, and the battle between the NCAA and states has only become more intense. Should athletes be paid? Where should the line be drawn?
Paying college athletes isn’t a new debate and certainly not a new topic in the sports world. The number of factors that go into deciding what players can and cannot do with their name seems endless, but right now, that’s not the decision — it's what players can do under the NIL.
On July 1, the official NIL policy went into effect — the temporary agreement between the NCAA and federal law that allows NIL policy to be governed by state law and university policy.
So, what does this mean for JMU?
How NIL became what it is
The fight for NIL started in 2019.California became the kick-off point when it passed legislation to go into effect in 2023 that would prohibit schools from punishing athletes for accepting endorsement money.
The NCAAs response? Calling the legislation an “existential threat” to college amateur sports when it was introduced earlier.
In October 2019, the NCAA Board of Governors agreed unanimously that it was time for a change and modernized its NIL rules. In June 2020, Florida passed a state law that scheduled an NIL start date for July 1, and in July, NCAA president Mark Emmert officially filed for congressional help in creating a federal law, according to ESPN.
Over the next few months, the NCAA saw student protests, and numerous states proposed legislation for a national NIL law. In early 2021, the vote on NIL rules by the NCAA was delayed indefinitely due to concerns over antitrust regulations.
On June 18, 2021, six conferences — including the SEC, ACC and PAC-12 — proposed a new plan that said individual schools were responsible for their own NIL policies.
It was made a temporary policy June 30, and for Virginia specifically, there's no state law prohibiting universities from allowing athletes to pursue the NIL. Until that comes, it’s all up to the schools.
JMU and its NIL plan
JMU didn’t hesitate to create a NIL policy after the NCAA agreement — the release came June 30, the night before all laws went into effect.
In the policy, it states that JMU’s regulations have no pay-for-play or recruiting violations, but instead, there’s a way to make it easier for athletes to benefit from their names.
Under the policy, athletes are free to pursue opportunities not open before. For example, JMU athletes can, with their names, start a business, sell apparel, give out paid autographs, participate in social media product promotions and make paid public appearances as acceptable ventures under the NIL policy.
The policy also makes a point that JMU Athletics staff will help students understand NIL and the best practice recommendations when engaging. The Dukes’ lead program and JMU’s partnership with INFLCR, an industry leader helping athletic programs give coaches and athletes tools and content to post on social media, have expanded in order to also educate student-athletes, according to the policy.
The JMU athletic department says Dukes can use official JMU items in their marketing as long as everything follows JMU Foundation’s proper guidelines.
In the event that a JMU student-athlete chooses to host an event on campus, they’re still required to submit an application and pay the rental costs of the facility like any other marketer. The same is included for “intellectual properties” — including logos — for NIL activities.
“We are working from an educational perspective on various sessions to help our student-athletes understand it [so the student athletes] know where the resources are that they would need to consult in the event that they decided to do something like this.” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said.
Other key elements included are that student-athletes may hire a talent agent but cannot acquire a sports agent, as sports agents deal in short handle contracts and negotiations, while talent agents handle appearances. All activities have to be filed with the university so JMU can keep track of who has what NIL deals and to check that logos have followed the JMU Foundation's approval process.
When developing the plan, Bourne said, JMU was careful to consider that while every plan is different depending on the school and region, the program looked to stay as consistent with the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and other mid-major programs as possible.
"We started a lot of dialogue over the last couple of months to make sure that, from the Colonial Athletic Association stand, that JMU’s policy was congruent with [other CAA schools].”
Overall, JMU’s version of NIL is as minimal as the NCAA temporary agreement states — the policy is short and straight to the point. Now a month into the agreement, a few student-athletes have taken advantage, but for JMU, the policy won’t be final until Virginia publishes its law.
First things first, the budget
This concept of endorsement deals and paid promotions is all-new and not just for the athletes. This is uncharted territory for athletic staffs and administrations.
Bourne said there’s no indicator to tell how this will affect the school in and out currently, but he said he doesn’t see the school’s athletic budget feeling any repercussions initially or even for the first three to five years: Being in the CAA, he sees consistency since JMU’s mid-major status don’t put the Dukes are on the immediate NIL radar.
It’s complicated to discuss budgetary effects without bringing up the possibilities of NIL policies allowing student-athletes to bring in donations to their own name or brand that would usually go to their school. The budget line for JMU Athletics comprises a host of items, notably including donation money, ticket sales and marketing deals.
With the new NIL rules, an ethical question arises: Would donors put forward money that’s usually headed in universities’ pockets to particular athletes’ endorsement deals?
Bourne’s answer: He doesn’t see it happening at the mid-major level.
“[Donating through different routes] will be impactful in certain conferences in the country, primarily the Power Five,” Bourne said. “We do not see it taking a significant portion of the donor or sponsorship revenue [at the mid-major level].”
NIL is a new concept, creating a measure of uncertainty around what the long-term effects will be. But though it may be hard to predict the future, Bourne said, he expects that most or any fiscal impact at JMU will come from the regional, not national, level — that “the impact for JMU might be from some regional sponsors and companies in [JMU’s] local community.”
JMU is not a top-tier athletic school. It’s in a mid-major conference, so its athletes aren’t prone to major offers and opportunities that Power Five athletes get. While the Dukes aren’t known nationally, regionally is where NIL will have a bigger impact. JMU athletes are more familiar with the community and vice versa. Student-athletes doing ads for Mr. J’s Bagels, for example, would be a better fit for JMU or EMU versus if an athlete from Virginia Tech did the advertisement.
In addition to the policy, Bourne said a possible budgetary change down the line could be to add a position to the compliance office — someone who can make sure that relationships and sponsorships, along with the finances and laws behind it, are in a position to benefit and be available to student-athletes. He called it “reasonable” to think the program may bring someone on.
“Anytime there are broad changes that deal with compliance issues, and this one ultimately will impact compliance, then it would be an extra load of work on top of what we’ve historically programmed for our compliance office,” Bourne said.
Two other fiscal factors to be considered, as well, for their role in JMU’s black line: sponsorships and advertising. In the 2020 fiscal year, “royalties, licensing, advertisement and sponsorships brought in approximately $957 thousand for the program, according to the JMU 2020 audited Report of Intercollegiate Athletics.
So, is there a concern that more money will be taken away from the budget to go toward student-athletes and their respective NIL? Bourne doesn’t think so.
“I don’t think [NIL] impacts [advertising] one way or the other,” Bourne said. “I think there will be opportunities there, but I don’t see them being so broad or significant that it would have a major impact on our sponsorship.”
Overall, Bourne said, NIL won’t have the impact on the budget at this level as compared to a Power Five program. There’s no way to tell for sure, since the NIL concept is fresh, but Bourne sees minimal changes in the future at the mid-major level.
Crossing the line: NIL policy’s impact on recruiting
If there’s a particular subject that can be touchy when talking about NIL, it’s recruiting.
There are many rules regarding who can contact who, when recruits are allowed to do visits and, of course, the money behind it all.
For both the NCAA and JMU, the biggest point stressed was how NIL can’t be a pay-for-play policy. It’s one of the reasons why staff and coaches can’t be involved in athletes’ ventures and in the guidelines. The NCAA makes it clear that this policy change shouldn’t lead to improper recruiting practices.
When asked what he thinks the “fine line” is, Bourne said that whenever there’s conversation involving payment for athletes, the possibility of benefits significantly bumps up the risk factor. As Bourne said, “Any time you have an opportunity where student-athletes are potentially getting paid, it brings forth challenges.”
The NCAA, he said, puts a “strict liability” on athletic departments to ensure money moves are handled correctly, especially in the recruiting arena. However, there’s still the risk of donors trying to pay for an athlete to come to the school in a third-party type way. Could people donate to an athlete’s cause or buy their jersey in exchange for a commitment to a donor’s choice of school?
“With donors buying from athletes, one of the keys is that there has to be a tangible exchange there,” Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said. “It’s fine if a donor buys products from that student-athlete. Where the sticky point gets to is where it becomes a donor trying to funnel funds to where there wasn’t an actual exchange of goods.”
Basically, money has to be exchanged for something real — a jersey, an endorsement, a public appearance or something similar. A school commitment doesn’t meet that standard. If a donor were to donate to a charity sponsored by a student-athlete in return for a school commitment, that doesn’t fly with the NCAA.
NIL can help with the recruiting process, though. If an athlete gets an offer from a school that has a bigger reach and more opportunities to make a profit off a name, there’s a chance that NIL now becomes a considerable factor in recruiting.
Though JMU is one of the CAA’s more notable programs, Bourne said he thinks there’s not much potential benefit, as NIL is universal. He doesn’t see NIL directly bringing more faces to JMU compared to the rest of the CAA.
“NIL exists at all levels, and there’s nothing we are doing in our policy that separates us apart from other schools in the [CAA],” Bourne said. “We’ve been fair, we’ve done the right thing for the student-athletes, working hard to educate them. We’ll do everything that we can to make sure that if options exist for them, we’ll help consolidate where we can.”
How alumni feel about the NIL
While pressing factors like the athletics budget and its impact on recruiting are immediate flash points, a smaller — yet important — factor here is how fans are reacting to the legislation. NIL has the potential to affect student-athletes decision-making, and some JMU sports fans are looking ahead to what that could mean.
From a fan perspective, the NIL could mean supporting a favorite athlete outside of JMU. Which sports would see the biggest change? JMU alumnus and heavyweight donor Jim Underhill said it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume football as a top sport, but with JMU, any sport could see athletes taking advantage throughout the season. In his view, “it’s more likely to affect football or basketball more so than it could compared to soccer or even softball.”
Where fans grow concerned is how it’ll affect the future of recruitment for JMU.
When the original announcement was made on JMU Nation’s Facebook page, there were mixed reactions to the news. Some believed it would help the JMU name — for example, claiming that it could’ve helped boost former softball pitcher Odicci Alexander’s reputation at the Women’s College World Series. On the other hand, there were concerns that NIL will change how recruits and transfers approach the commitment process.
An argument could be made that JMU could potentially lose top prospects because of the NIL policy. If an athlete has multiple offers to play at different schools and wants to take advantage of NIL, fans and alumni are wary that JMU could fall short because it isn’t a Power Five program. Warner and Bourne both said this won’t be an issue, but Underhill doesn’t take it out of consideration.
“Any athlete is going to look at the NIL and ask, ‘What opportunities does this present to me in Harrisonburg compared to any other schools?’” Underhill said. “It’s got to affect that decision at some point.”
Essentially, alumni are torn in the overarching belief about the NIL. They do see the pros and cons to having the program in place, yet some feel hesitant to look toward the future.
Donors’ perspective: Does NIL policy help or harm?
For donors, NIL policy doesn’t directly affect any of the systems for annual giving seen in a typical year. Donors can still donate however much money to JMU Athletics they choose to. Where controversy arises is in scholarships.
There was speculation across the country early in the process that NIL legislation could hinder the ability to provide scholarships to athletes in smaller programs such as swimming, cross country or golf. Looking at the nuts and bolts of the legislation, any money athletes make through NIL opportunities will be processed as taxable income. Athletes without full scholarships may choose to use NIL-earned money to pay for college, but it doesn’t directly prevent others from earning scholarships.
Much of this ties back to the departmental budget. Donations from alumni, fans and family bring in money necessary for all 18 JMU sports to offer scholarships, which are given to recruits and athletes by each sport’s coaches. In some cases, a full scholarship can mean the opportunity for an athlete to attend college at all, and NIL could mean additional money for those athletes to support themselves with.
However, if an athlete chooses to take advantage of monetary opportunities provided by NIL policies, it could change their financial status for need-based aid. Because money earned off NIL is classified as taxable income, the more money an athlete makes, the more they must claim when filing taxes. Because need-based aid offers through the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program are determined by household income and tax filings, if an athlete is making and claiming more money, the offers they receive through FAFSA in student loans and grants may shrink.
There’s no certainty on how or if this will affect athletes receiving athletic scholarships, but with the legislation being so new and still in formation, it could impact underclassmen and future recruits.
Athletes involved
While there are some cases of student-athletes making national headlines for their use of NIL, JMU hasn’t seen a large mass of students joining the program. JMU Athletics and its coaching staff can educate student-athletes on the NIL, but it’s solely the student’s responsibility to foster and report any engagements. This leaves some freedom for the athletes to decide if and where they want to explore the NIL opportunities.
A few athletes have already begun to create NIL reports — focusing mainly within Barstool Athletes, Inc. The agency is a new organization stemming from the popular Barstool Sports company that specializes in providing college athletes the chance to collaborate with a national brand.
Women’s tennis redshirt junior Amanda Nord is already taking full advantage of the NIL policy offers. Nord has used her popularity on TikTok to earn sponsorships, including becoming a Barstool athlete and deals with Dossier and Liquid IV — both of which were reviewed on her page.
JMU football’s All-American redshirt senior defensive tackle Mike Greene was one of the first JMU athletes to announce an NIL deal, partnering with Blenders Eyewear. The Breeze reached out to JMU Athletics to request comment from Greene, but JMU Athletics declined access.
Other athletes, including volleyball senior libero Savannah Marshall and softball redshirt junior catcher Madison Storey, have also announced their own partnerships through the NIL.
It’s only been a month since the NIL policy was rolled out, and more athletes will join the list as time goes on. But for the time being, JMU says it’ll work toward educating its athletes to help them decide if the NIL is right for them.
The future of JMU with the NIL
Temporary legislation means that things can still change, and that’s likely to happen with the NIL. As states are creating NIL policies alongside universities, JMU could see a policy update at any given moment.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) announced a fast-track legislation plan for the Virginia state legislature, to create one NIL policy for all Virginia schools to follow. The plan was announced August 2 and is expected before the end of month.
The policy will be tied to a new budget proposal, giving the legislature the opportunity to create the policy now rather than in January. Some topics that are likely to be included are limiting gambling, drug or alcohol promotions, and banning “pay-for-play” deals.
Regardless of any changes, the NIL is on its way to becoming another addition to what the NCAA can provide in a student-athlete’s experience.
“It wasn’t long ago that transferring was a difficult task, and now athletes can transfer schools at any point,” Underhill said. “The NIL can do the same thing, and things will be different in seeing what the money aspect does for the program.”
The NIL opens the door for athletes, but the long-term effects won’t be known for a few years down the line.
“It’s going to change college athletics in general,” Underhill said. “There are some gray areas . . .and over the next couple of years, it’s going to be interesting to see where it goes.”
