JMU sports saw shutouts from three teams — field hockey, women’s and men’s soccer — in an exciting weekend of matchups. After a bye week, JMU football returns to the field this week, and the tennis and golf teams trek further into their seasons.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Men’s soccer travels to Washington, D.C., for a 2 p.m. game to kick the week off for JMU sports. The Dukes are fresh off a 2-0 shutout win against CAA opponent Elon on Saturday — graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu tallied his sixth shutout of the season.
Friday, Oct. 1
Women’s tennis kicks off a four-day tournament on Friday, competing in the ITA Atlantic Regionals hosted by Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The tournament is JMU’s third of its fall schedule and marks the halfway point of the Dukes’ fall slate.
Cross country has an early start in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Invitational. Race time is 10 a.m.
Field hockey begins conference play with a 6 p.m. game against Northeastern. The Dukes ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-0 shutout victory against Davidson on Sunday.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Men’s tennis and golf begin three-day tournaments Saturday. Men’s tennis heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the ITA All-American Championships, while men’s golf will be in Sugar Grove, Illinois, competing in the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate.
This will be men’s golf’s second tournament of its fall season — the Dukes were supposed to compete in the Battle at Briar Creek hosted by the College of Charleston Sept. 20-21, but Tuesday’s round of the tournament was canceled.
Football is back — following a bye week after its 37-24 win at Weber State — to kick off a string of CAA games. No. 2 JMU travels to Durham, New Hampshire, for a 3:30 p.m. game against UNH. JMU is currently undefeated, while New Hampshire is 3-1.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Field hockey and soccer welcome Hofstra to Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Moving deeper into CAA play, field hockey hosts the Pride at 1 p.m. It’s been two years since the teams’ last matchup, a 4-0 win for the Dukes.
Women’s soccer looks for redemption against Hofstra, having lost the last match 5-1 — the all-time series is tied 11-11. The Dukes opened conference play with a 1-0 win at Drexel on Sunday. Redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling recorded the lone goal for the Dukes, and redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom recorded her third shutout of the season.
Monday, Oct. 4
Men’s golf and women’s tennis wrap up their respective three-and four-day tournaments on Monday while men's tennis wraps up Oct. 10, concluding another week of JMU fall sports.
