JMU men’s and women’s tennis started their seasons last weekend with winning performances. This week, softball starts its fall schedule with its first game since the Dukes’ historic WCWS performance.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Men’s golf wraps up at the Battle of Briar’s Creek hosted by the College of Charleston. The Dukes started their season at the VCU Intercollegiate, carding three rounds under par and finishing tied for seventh place.
Men’s soccer starts its week at home Tuesday with a match against U. Va. The Dukes are coming off a 3-0 CAA win at Delaware on Saturday
Friday, Sept. 24
Women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis kick off three-day events Friday.
Women’s golf travels to Greenville, South Carolina, to compete in the Lady Paladin Invitational. The Dukes are back on the green after winning their first team title of the season at the William & Mary Invitational Sept. 12-13.
Men’s tennis heads to Elon for the Phoenix’s Fall Invitational. The team is coming off a performance at Jersey Mike’s UNCW Invitational, with many players — like sophomore Oscar Hernandez, junior Holden Koons and senior William Karpinski — contributing to the Dukes going 7-0 and winning the doubles flight title.
Women’s tennis travels to College Park, Maryland, for the Bedford Cup at the University of Maryland. This is the Dukes’ second tournament of their fall schedule — JMU won three flight titles at the Hokie Fall Invite.
Saturday, Sept. 25
JMU softball starts its fall season with a double header at home. First up is a game against Bridgewater at 11:30 a.m., then the Dukes host Emory & Henry at 4 p.m. JMU softball is coming off a historic season, competing in the Women’s College World Series semifinals for the first time.
JMU volleyball returns home after traveling to Delaware to kick off CAA play — the Dukes defeated Delaware twice last weekend, 3-2 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday. JMU hosts the College of Charleston at 1 p.m. — the Dukes are 8-2, and the Cougars are 7-6.
Men’s soccer finishes its week with a CAA road match — the Dukes visit the College of Charleston for a 7 p.m. match.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis wrap up their respective three-day events on the road.
Women’s soccer has its first match of the week after having six days off. The Dukes travel to Philadelphia to face CAA opponent Drexel at 1 p.m. JMU is coming off a double-overtime victory against ECU at home Sunday.
Volleyball plays its second match of the weekend against the College of Charleston at 1 p.m.
Field hockey hosts Davidson at 1 p.m. The Dukes fell to 3-4 Sunday after a loss to No. 17 Duke at home.
