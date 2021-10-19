JMU football got back on track with a win at Richmond on Saturday. As many fall sports are approaching CAA tournaments, teams are looking for pivotal wins to set the tone for conference play.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Men’s soccer (20-3, 4-1 CAA) kicks off the week for JMU sports, hosting American University at Sentara Park at 7 p.m. The Dukes’ five-game winning streak ended in a double-overtime loss at UNC Wilmington on Saturday.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Women’s soccer travels to South Carolina on Thursday to face College of Charleston. Like the men’s team, the women fell to UNCW last weekend in a 3-1 contest taken by the Seahawks — the Dukes dropped to 5-8-1 overall, 2-3-0 in conference play.
Friday, Oct. 22
JMU women’s tennis redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin head to Charlottesville, Virginia, to represent the Dukes at the ITA Super Regionals — a four-day tournament.
JMU swim & dive travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to compete at Duquesne University. Swimming starts at 4 p.m., followed by diving at 5:30 p.m. The Dukes opened their season with a loss at Towson.
Field hockey closes out the day’s contests with a home game versus Drexel. The Dukes maintained their undefeated conference record with a 4-0 win at No. 20 Delaware on Friday and improved their overall record to 9-5 with a 2-0 win at Temple on Sunday.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Junior Holden Koons and senior William Karpinski will represent men’s tennis at the ITA Atlantic Super Regionals hosted by ODU in Norfolk, Virginia. The duo took down top-seeded Virginia Tech and won in singles to clinch their spots in the next round of the tournament.
JMU football (5-1) travels to Delaware for another weekend on the road. The Dukes maintained their undefeated road record with a 19-3 win at Richmond on Oct. 16.
JMU volleyball travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, for a weekend series at UNCW. The Dukes dominated William & Mary last weekend, sweeping the series with two consecutive 3-0 wins Saturday and Sunday.
Men’s soccer closes its week on the road, venturing to Hempstead, New York, for a 4 p.m. matchup at Hofstra. The Dukes and Pride are atop the CAA standings at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively — JMU entered the week 10-3 (4-1 CAA) and Hofstra is right on par at 11-1-1 (3-1-1 CAA).
Sunday, Oct. 24
Field hockey stays in town to close out its weekend Sunday. The Dukes host Louisville for their final nonconference matchup of the regular season at noon.
Volleyball is back for day two of its weekend series at UNCW. The Dukes and Seahawks square off at 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer is also on the road Sunday, traveling to Williamsburg, Virginia, for a match at William & Mary at 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
Closing out the week for JMU sports is men’s and women’s tennis. Afanasyeva, Moulin, Koons and Karpinski close out their respective ITA Super Regionals Tournaments at U. Va and ODU.
