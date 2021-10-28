Last week was a big one for JMU sports. Field hockey secured the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the CAA tournament. Volleyball had multiple players set season- and career-high records, including junior setter Caroline Dozier reaching 1,000 career assists. This week, it’s all about clinching CAA tournament spots and finalizing rankings as the fall season wraps up.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Women’s soccer (7-8-1, 4-3 CAA) kicks off the week for JMU sports. The Dukes welcome Elon to Sentara Park at 7 p.m. JMU won both of its games on the road last week, defeating College of Charleston 3-2 and William & Mary 1-0 in extra time.
Friday, Oct. 29
Field hockey (10-6, 5-0 CAA) concludes its regular season play Friday, traveling to Williamsburg, Virginia, to face off against William & Mary at 6 p.m. The Dukes defeated Drexel 6-1 on Friday — securing the regular season title and clinching the No. 1 seed in the CAA tournament — but fell to No. 4 Louisville 1-0 in overtime.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Kicking off the day for the Dukes is cross country, traveling to Boston for the CAA Championship. The Dukes are coming off a seventh place finish at the Penn State National Open.
Volleyball (13-5, 7-3 CAA) kicks off a weekend series at 11 a.m. hosting Northeastern in Sinclair Gymnasium. JMU is currently tied with Northeastern and Towson for first place in the conference — the Dukes split their series at UNCW, losing 3-2 on Saturday, but swept the Seahawks 3-0 on Sunday.
Football (6-1, 4-1 CAA) hosts Elon for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Dukes are back on a winning streak, defeating Delaware 22-10 in their second-consecutive win since falling to Villanova.
Rounding out the day is men’s soccer. The Dukes (10-4-1, 4-2 CAA) host CAA opponent Drexel at Sentara Park at 7 p.m . The Dukes currently hold the No. 2 seed in conference and will look to hold or improve that ranking as the tournament approaches.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Women’s soccer closes out its regular season Sunday, facing off against Delaware at noon. The Dukes are currently No. 4 in the CAA standings and will look to hold that spot in order to keep their tournament hopes alive.
Volleyball concludes its series against Northeastern. With both teams tied for the top seed in the conference, a series sweep for JMU would help propel them above its competition.
Contact Courtney Ryder at ryderce@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.