Fall sports are in the home stretch at JMU. Volleyball wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a series at Hofstra, splitting the series — the Dukes swept the first match but were swept by the Pride on Sunday. Football is winding down this week, while basketball is just getting started.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Men’s basketball travels to its first away game of the season Tuesday, headed to Eastern Kentucky for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Dukes are 2-0 after defeating Carlow University 135-40 in their season opener Wednesday, and they kept ODU at bay Saturday for a 58-53 win.
Thursday, Nov. 18
JMU swim & dive has a busy weekend, starting with diving at the NC State Invitational on Thursday. The Dukes are coming off their first sweep of the season at the CAA Pod Meet in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Women’s basketball travels to Liberty for its first road game of the season. The Dukes opened their season with a 84-69 win over U. Va. on Tuesday but fell to No. 4 Maryland 81-45 Sunday.
Friday, Nov. 19
While the divers finish the NC State Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, a couple of hours away in Charlotte, JMU’s swimmers compete in day one of the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens University.
Men’s basketball returns to Harrisonburg on Friday to welcome in-state rival George Mason at 7 p.m. The Dukes and Patriots have a competitive history — JMU is 47-48 against George Mason, and the Dukes haven’t won a game since a 69-46 home win Dec. 12, 2015.
Saturday, Nov. 20
JMU swimming continues competing at the Fall Frenzy, with meets at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
Football is home for its last game of the regular season. The Dukes welcome CAA opponent Towson for a 2 p.m. kickoff. JMU improved to 9-1 (6-1 CAA) after defeating William & Mary 32-22 on the road last Saturday.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Sunday is the final day of competition for JMU swimming at the Fall Frenzy.
Women’s basketball plays its last game of the week at home. The Dukes welcome Hampton for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
Monday, Nov. 22
Men’s basketball travels to Naples, Florida, to face Kent State at noon in the Naples Invitational. If the Dukes win, they’ll move to the second round Nov. 23.
