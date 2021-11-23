With the conclusion of football’s regular season, a 56-10 win against Towson, fall sports have wrapped up, and it's full steam ahead with the FCS playoffs and winter sports. JMU earned a first-round bye, so this week is all about basketball — the Dukes look ahead to a lighter schedule amid Thanksgiving break.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Men’s basketball plays Wright State at noon in the consolation round of the Naples Invitational. JMU lost to Kent State 74-69 in the first round on Monday — its first loss of the season.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Men’s basketball's participation in the Naples invitational depends on its results from Tuesday.
Women’s basketball stays in Harrisonburg after a Sunday afternoon game in Harrisonburg versus Hampton, welcoming North Carolina Central University for a 2 p.m. tip-off. The Dukes are 2-2 after losing their last two games, a 45-81 loss to No. 4 Maryland and a 61-66 overtime loss at Liberty.
Saturday, Nov. 27
After two days off for Thanksgiving, women’s basketball is back on the court Saturday. The Dukes travel to Buffalo, New York, for a 2 p.m. game against the University of Buffalo.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Men’s basketball stays in Florida after the Naples Invitational, traveling to Boca Raton to face Florida Atlantic University at 2 p.m. The Dukes are 4-0 against the Owls — their last meeting was a 79-70 win for the Dukes during the 2020-21 season.
