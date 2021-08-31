Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * From 2 AM EDT Wednesday through late Wednesday night. * The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning late tonight and continuing through Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with localized amounts of 8 inches or greater possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&