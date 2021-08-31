Fall sports are back in action at JMU, and with fans allowed to attend at full capacity, the crowds are electric cheering on the Dukes. Many teams secured wins and look to extend winning streaks this week.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Women’s soccer gets things going for the Dukes this week — hosting the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at Sentara Park. JMU — whose last match against Ohio ended in a no contest — faces Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. in the opening game.
Friday, Sept. 3
Volleyball plays its first of two games for the day at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational in Buies Creek, North Carolina. The Dukes enter the weekend 2-1 after the JMU Invitational. Match one is against Alabama State at 11 a.m., followed by a matchup with Campbell University at 6 p.m.
Back in Harrisonburg, field hockey hosts Old Dominion University at 5 p.m. and will look to improve an undefeated record. The Dukes are 2-0 after defeating Bucknell University 3-0 on Friday and St. Francis University 3-0 on Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Saturday is a busy day across the board for the Dukes. JMU cross country starts its season at the Spider Alumni Open at 9 a.m. in Mechanicsville, Virginia. The Dukes finished third in the CAA Championship last January with 90 points — Miranda Stanhope, a freshman at the time, finished second overall in the 6k with a time of 19:49:70.
The women’s golf team also starts its season on Saturday, traveling to State College, Pennsylvania, for the first day of the Nittany Lion Invitational. The Dukes are coming off a hot season last year, winning the program’s fifth CAA championship.
Volleyball finishes its weekend in North Carolina, facing North Carolina Central University at 2 p.m. in the McDougald-McLendon Arena.
After five days off, men’s soccer hits the road for a match against New Jersey Institute of Technology, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The Dukes had a rough start to their season, losing 6-1 to reigning NCAA champions Marshall University, but they bounced back with a win against 2-0 Kansas City at home Sunday.
JMU football kicks off its season Saturday after falling to Sam Houston in the FCS semifinals last spring. The Dukes host Morehead State at 6 p.m., who they defeated 52-0 in last spring’s matchup. With full capacity and tailgating allowed, JMU fans are expected to come out in full force to cheer on the Dukes and experience them play in person again.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Women’s golf continues with day two of the Nittany Lion Invitational at the Penn State Golf Course. JMU, the reigning CAA champions, will look for a top finish as it looks to defend its title.
Field hockey will travel to Richmond after its game Friday to play Richmond. The Spiders are 0-2 after falling to Rutgers in their season and home opener Saturday and No. 12 Duke on Sunday. The Dukes look to keep their winning streak alive after going 2-0 during their opening weekend.
Women’s soccer closes out the week with its final match in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational. The Dukes will go head-to-head with UVA, who’s ranked No. 3 in the NCAA. Match time is set for 3 p.m.
Contact Courtney Ryder at ryderce@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.