Former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander took a breath in the circle. On an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, evening, the Dukes were up 2-1 over Oklahoma State with a trip to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) semifinals on the line.
The pitch flew from Alexander’s fingers toward the plate. Oklahoma State bunted, perfectly placing the ball between sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett and the Dukes’ ace. The Cowgirls had a player on third base who sprinted home in a last-second effort to tie the game. Alexander ran from the circle, using everything inside her to get to the ball.
Alexander pitched almost the entirety of the postseason run. It was getting down to the end; the redshirt senior had to make the play. She grabbed the ball and, instead of flipping it to Bernett, she went against the JMU motto that the game is more than the score — she took it for herself.
In the play that defined JMU softball’s WCWS run, Alexander got the tag out. She hit the dirt hard, her arm bending backward in the process to get the second out and keep the Dukes in the lead. JMU went on to win the game 2-1, but while the pitcher kept the ball for herself, she took the brunt of the damage.
That’s what JMU softball cited as the play that best defined its motto.
“A big part of JMU softball’s culture is our selflessness within each individual,” sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey said. “I think that we’ve carried that onto our underclassmen.”
JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said the team that made it to Oklahoma City had chemistry, and the players themselves backed it up by saying the Dukes have a family bond and atmosphere. But this season, it’s a whole new cast.
That doesn’t mean that this season’s cast feels any less close-knit.
“I definitely think that [we’re a family],” redshirt senior pitcher Lexi Bermudez said. “We have a really good group of girls who love to play and love to work hard, and they’re such nice people, genuinely nice, people.”
One day, Bernett said, she texted Humphrey that she was starving and hadn’t eaten all day. Humphrey, whose bond with Bernett has grown over the past year, got her catcher a sandwich from Subway and put it inside her locker.
Then, post-Media Day, sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells turned on her car. The headlights lit up, but it wasn’t just her inside — three other teammates hopped in with her, and she drove them home.
“We take care of each other,” Bernett said. “Just the whole being on your own and just being at college is the biggest thing for them, I think — just adapting to college life and experience.”
In past seasons, LaPorte said, it’s been that chemistry, that team bond, that’s led the Dukes to success. But what’s different about this group is something the squads in years past haven’t done: Bermudez said they’re using patience to their advantage.
“[The underclassmen] don’t know how we do things,” LaPorte said. “They don’t know the JMU way, so I feel like we have a group of seniors that are patient with them, whereas last year, I don’t know if the seniors would’ve been.”
These underclassmen are speaking up, asking questions and fitting themselves within the team, LaPorte said. It’s what the Dukes have credited the class with as their strong assets.
It goes both ways: This team’s upperclassmen have put in just as much work as the underclassmen, redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall said, and that’s why she thinks this team is going to be successful.
“We felt that it was important for us to create that bond from the jump,” Hall said. “Whether that be we’re going to dinner or hanging out and stuff, I think all of that is what transitions into how we play on the field.”
Since there are so many new faces, LaPorte and the coaching staff are working harder than before to coach the Dukes. The team’s getting adjusted, and to fit in with the college softball scheme takes time.
“It’s been teaching, teaching, teaching,” LaPorte said. “We’ve taken a lot of things for granted as a staff in the last few years because our players just knew everything: [They] knew where to be when the ball was hit, knew where each other were. It’s completely opposite now because we even have people that never played the position before.”
The Dukes take the field on Saturday for the first time since their loss to Oklahoma in the semifinals of the WCWS, but this team isn’t one from the trip in June — it’s one of the youngest in LaPorte’s tenure as head coach.
“The difference between us going far in the postseason last year compared to past years was the chemistry,” LaPorte said. “Yes, we were very talented, but the team was so close, and I think that the upperclassmen understood that.”
But, LaPorte said, the chemistry has come faster than in years past. LaPorte wasn’t shy to say that it’s been a problem for JMU typically, but this year, it’s solving itself.
“It’s awesome to have a new group,” LaPorte said. “I think it’s important that people give us a little bit of time [to] develop.”
Bermudez said watching and learning from Alexander improved her game. Now, she wants to give others that same opportunity.
“We’ve done a lot of work outside of practice,” Bermudez said. “We’ve done a lot of collaborative work during practice … We’ve just shared learned experiences with them that might help.”
When the team from the WCWS run met back up in Harrisonburg to be honored at Bridgeforth Stadium in November, the first stop was back at Veterans Memorial Park. The team got their rings, and they say everything the run stood for was on them.
Bernett said what was written on the side of the rings was the most important part: selflessness.
“I think everyone here plays for something bigger than themselves,” Humphery said, “whether it’s this community, whether it’s the girl to your right, the girl to your left, whether it’s someone in the stands.”
