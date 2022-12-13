Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Significant ice accumulation around a quarter of an inch, with up to three quarters of an inch possible at the ridge tops. Total sleet accumulations around one inch possible. * WHERE...Allegheny and Potomac Highlands as well as the central Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...Wintry precipitation begins as early as Wednesday evening, then becomes more intense overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues on the ridges through through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&