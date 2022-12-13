After what seemed to be an unforgettable season for JMU women’s soccer, the team fell short in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship Nov. 6 versus Old Dominion in double overtime.
Despite the loss, the Dukes kept their heads high, saying they remained proud of the season — their first in the Sun Belt, in which they went 12-4-5 and 6-1-3 in conference play.
“I was a lot more comfortable this year — being more involved within the team and knowing my role — I was pretty proud both of myself individually and the team,” JMU sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi said. “We set goals and got to them. Even though we didn’t achieve our main goal, we were close, and I couldn’t be more proud of that.”
JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. described 2022 as a season of growth that saw visible development from the players.
“We were able to have a lot of players play, so we developed a lot of players,” Walters said. “You look across the early part of the season, we played three different goalkeepers and 20 or so players a game. It gave us an opportunity to see how many players could play the way we wanted them to play, and we have great depth because of it.”
With the Dukes’ results this season and all the program records the team broke — such as redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom’s goals against average of 0.60 — while the program as a whole had an average of 0.56 goals against after only allowing 12 goals the entire season, Walters said he’s excited for what’s to come and sees lots of potential from next year’s team. With this motivation, the team has already switched its focus to the offseason.
“We still have work to do in defending and defending as a team,” Blom said. “But also the attacking part — we have to score more goals, but I do think it’s coming.”
The Dukes experienced a blip in their season when they only produced on average one goal a game. But as the season went on, JMU compiled multi-goal games against Georgia State, which the Dukes beat 4-1 Oct. 20, Troy a week later with a 5-0 win and in the championship match against Old Dominion, when they scored three goals in the loss.
Blom also said she believes the team has huge potential for success in seasons to come. She said the team will be ready for next fall with momentum built off this season.
“I know everyone is hungry and wants to win; this loss really hurt everyone and everyone was sad about it,” Blom said about losing to Old Dominion in the Sun Belt championship. “So I know for a fact that when we come back in the spring, we’ll be hungry and want to develop. I think we’ll just grow even more as a team.”
Walters said the team wants to focus on turning its possessions and chances into more opportunities on goal, whether it’s during set pieces or regular play. Walters said he wants his team to better take transitions out of the backline and progress them through the other half of the field to generate a more productive offense.
“Now from the attacking half, can we get the moments we want out of the game?” Walters said. “We have to also get better at set pieces. We were great defensively — we didn’t give up a goal defensively on corners all year. But on the attacking side of corners, we only scored one. So if we can swing that the other way and score a few goals in there then it takes some of the pressure out of having to score during open play.”
While the program is graduating five seniors — including starters forward Lidia Nduka and midfielder Mia Pham — the Dukes have a number of key returning players, such as Attanasi and Blom as well as redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and freshman defender Soleil Flores.
With the seniors leaving, Walters said the spring will help determine which players stick out as potential leaders for the Dukes in 2023.
“We have to build leaders,” Walters said. “That’s what I’m hoping the spring will be, is trying to find out who is going to lead the team next fall and spend time building them up and making sure we develop a culture that we want for the team the following year.”
Attanasi said she believes the team chemistry both on and off the field will continue to be a work in progress as new players join the program and returners are now stepping up to fill the shoes of others.
“We have big hopes for next year and a lot of potential,” Attanasi said. “Spring is for development, and I personally like it. It gives everyone a chance to show what they’ve got. I’m excited to get back to where we got this year and possibly further.”
Overall, both Walters and the players said they’re proud of their inaugural Sun Belt season and eager to get to work with spring practice quickly approaching after the New Yea. High expectations are motivating the team, determined to return to where it left off this season.
“We expect to be towards the top of the Sun Belt,” Walters said. “Our ultimate goal is to be a top-25 team in the country, and we took steps towards that this year.”