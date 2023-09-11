JMU volleyball finished the weekend 3-0 at the Erie Insurance Invitational hosted at the Convocation Center.
Dukes have a blazing start to Erie Invitational with a sweep against Cal. Poly
JMU volleyball kicked off the Erie Insurance Invitational in the Convocation Center on Friday night with a first match sweep over Cal. Poly (25-21, 25-22, 27-25).
In the first set, junior libero Jaydyn Clemmer helped push JMU over the edge to secure the win. She tallied 11 digs through the three sets.
“I feel like it is a mindset to want to go after every ball and push yourself to make plays, even if you don’t think you can,” Clemmer said. “It’s definitely an instinct I’ve gotten from playing.”
The Mustangs kept the second set closer than the first. JMU had a .412 hitting percentage and only found itself up 22-20, but a block by senior middle blocker Alex Kwasnik closed out the second set in favor of JMU.
JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said defense at the net has been a theme this match and this whole season for the Dukes.
“We work a lot on our block because we are able to create so much more defense just from that,” Steinbrecher said. “It helps our defenders in the back get set up and play the best defense they can.”
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led JMU with five blocks. Davis was followed by two other seniors: opposite hitter Elizabeth Helmich (four blocks) and middle blocker Alex Kwasnik (three).
Heading into the third set, Cal. Poly quickly challenged JMU, as it held the lead through the set. The Dukes were down 25-24 at the end of the set but came back to defeat the Mustangs 27-25.
“We gave away too many points tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “I’d like us to play cleaner as well as perform better on tip coverage and setter dumps.”
JMU volleyball sweeps New Hampshire in second game of the weekend, 3-0
Behind a combined 21 kills from fifth-year middle blocker Sophie Davis and sophomore outside hitter Brenya Reid, JMU volleyball swept New Hampshire in three sets (25-20, 25-19, and 25-23) in its second match of the Erie Insurance Invitational on Saturday.
JMU’s 49-35 kill differential contributed to its success, but the low number of kills by the Wildcats was largely due to the 47 digs the Dukes tallied, with junior defensive specialist Madilyn O’Toole and junior libero Jaydyn Clemmer coming away with 10 each.
JMU trailed early in the second and third sets but overcame both deficits, which allowed the Dukes to win the match in straight sets.
“We did a good job of coming back, which is something we’ve been working on a lot because last year was a little bit of a struggle for us,” Davis said.
New Hampshire senior middle blocker Kelly Kaufmann tallied eight kills, while sophomore right-side hitter Meredith Hohnbaum trailed close behind with seven. New Hampshire also earned ten aces, which kept them close with the Dukes throughout all three sets.
The Dukes got off to a 7-3 lead in the first set and didn’t back down from there. New Hampshire attempted to bridge the gap after JMU’s early lead with strong kills, but they were foiled by Davis’ back-to-back kills in the first half of the first set. JMU led the entire set, and missed serves by New Hampshire resulted in the Wildcats’ serving percentage falling to .833 compared to JMU’s .923 percentage after the set. Davis and senior outside hitter Miette Veldman were the stars of the first set with five kills each.
New Hampshire took a 10-4 lead to begin the second set. JMU struggled to gain momentum early in the set and to get hits over Wildcats’ middle blocker Alysa Wright, but with a kill by senior right-side hitter Elizabeth Helmich and a dig by Clemmer, the Dukes began to chip away at the lead. The set became tied at 18 after a failed serve return by New Hampshire, and Reid solidified the lead with a block to make it 19-18 Dukes. Back-to-back aces for JMU allowed it to finish the game with a six-point victory.
The Wildcats swiftly took a 5-2 lead in the final set, the closest of the three, which saw nine ties and four lead changes. An ace allowed New Hampshire to pull ahead at 11-10; however, a block by Davis ended a three-point rally by the Wildcats. JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher called a timeout in the final moments of the set.
Brenya Reid said after the match that her coach told the team to “literally just push — a big thing is ‘Do your job,’ when you do your job, everything will fall into place.” The Dukes did just that and claimed their victory on a successful kill by the setter, Watkins.
JMU Volleyball sweeps weekend at Erie Insurance Invitational
JMU volleyball finished the weekend 3-0 at the Erie Insurance Invitational after defeating VCU in four sets Sunday (19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23).
Here’s what you need to know:
The Rams took the first set 25-19. Across the whole match, VCU junior outside hitter Kialah Jefferson led the team with 11 kills while redshirt junior middle blocker Kylie Loftis had the most blocks (three) and aces (two).
JMU rebounded quickly after dropping the first set, taking the second 25-14. Junior outside hitter Brenya Reid led with 13 kills, and freshman setter Rebecca Watkins led with 34 assists — her eighth match of the season with more than 20.
The third and fourth sets were much closer than the first two, with the Dukes winning the third 25-22, then pulling out an even closer 25-23 win in the fourth to remain undefeated through the weekend..
JMU (7-2) on Friday travels to Pittsburgh, where it will face Oregon at 5 p.m. VCU (3-5) heads south to Rock Hill, South Carolina, to face the Gamecocks the same day at 2 p.m. in the Winthrop Invitational.