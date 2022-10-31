JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern in three sets
JMU volleyball started its road trip with a three-set win against Georgia Southern on Friday.
Georgia Southern kept the match close in each set, starting the first by going on a 4-0 run. JMU came back in the first to win 25-21, then never trailed in the second despite Georgia Southern going on a 9-3 run that shrunk the deficit down to 19-18 late. JMU won the second set, then secured the win in the third via a 7-1 run that turned a close set into a decisive 25-18 win.
JMU’s senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led the team in kills with 14, while Georgia Southern’s sophomore defensive specialist Ashyln Lovett paced the Eagles in digs with 10.
JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern for second time in two days
JMU earned another three-set win against Georgia Southern on Saturday (25-22, 25-16, 25-14).
The first set was close. JMU took the lead early with a 5-0 run after falling behind 0-2. But even when JMU increased its lead, Georgia Southern went on a few runs that kept the deficit within six, tying the set once but never taking back the lead. The Dukes held on to win 25-22.
The second and third were lopsided. In the former, JMU went on a 9-0 run that put them up 19-11, leading to a 25-16 JMU win. In the latter, JMU went up as much as 20-6, due in part to two 5-0 runs. The Dukes won the third set 25-14, completing their 10th sweep this season.
JMU will now travel to Marshall for a two-game series with the Herd starting on Friday at 6 p.m. Georgia Southern will head to Appalachian State for their own two game series — same time and day.