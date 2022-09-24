History repeated itself Friday night in Godwin Hall, as JMU volleyball rekindled a rivalry with Appalachian State.
Ten years ago, the Dukes welcomed the Mountaineers to Harrisonburg and took away the 3-0 victory. JMU did the same on Friday, sweeping the visitors and earning its first victory in the Sun Belt Conference.
“We're always just working and just doing the best that we can,” sophomore middle blocker Annie Smith, who tallied a career-high seven blocks in the win, said.
JMU improved to 7-3 (1-0 Sun Belt) in the win to open conference play. Ahead of the matchup, the Dukes said they were optimistic about hosting the Mountaineers — who entered the night 7-4 — and felt they were an even match.
In the first set, neither team had a longer scoring streak than four points. The Mountaineers scored, the Dukes bounced back and it continued as such. In the middle of the set, App State picked up four straight points to lead 18-14.
But the momentum shifted at the end of the first set. With Godwin Hall behind it, JMU rallied and tied the first 24-24. It took another three attempts at set point but the Dukes took set one, 29-27.
Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis said JMU worked as a unit in the win. The Dukes struggled with it at times during the six-game road trip.
“We really played as a team,” Davis, who finished with 10 kills and five blocks, said. “I think our teamwork, playing together and playing for each other is something we've been really focusing on this season. I think we completely did that super well.”
Davis said the win came down to the details. Not being negative, pushing through and working as a team. That’s what the Dukes did as the game went on.
JMU picked up 25-21 and 25-14 set two and three wins, respectively, and dominated play after the first. Freshman outside hitter Bre Reid said it was those details that allowed her team to adjust to what App State brought.
“Little things make a big difference,” Reid said, “like remembering the scouting report and all that. [Just] making sure we're all communicating.”
Davis said App State played “shotty,” which is where the Mountaineers were good at keeping the ball in the air when it was on their side. She said the Dukes had to score from the outsides and big blocks were the key to that.
“They're a very, very good team, good at attacking,” Davis said.
Davis expects the Mountaineers to just adjust before tomorrow's rematch but keeping up the cohesiveness key to JMU sweeping the series. The Dukes face the Mountaineers again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
JMU’s on a 6-0 set streak against App State dating back to 2012, but Reid said the Dukes have only tasted what Sun Belt volleyball is made of.
“It's gonna be a tough fight,” Reid said. “Definitely tough.”