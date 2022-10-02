JMU volleyball wins tight match against Texas State
JMU volleyball won a close five set match Friday at Texas State to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play this year (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11).
The match went back and forth all night long, as the Dukes and Bobcats traded set wins with each. JMU won a close first set by just two points before winning the third by four. Texas State responded to both with two set wins of its own — a six-point win in the second set, and a three-point win in the fourth to tie the match 2-2. In the decisive fifth set, JMU prevailed with a 15-11 win to secure their third straight victory against Sun Belt opponents.
Junior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes in both kills (25) and aces (2). Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led JMU in blocks (5) and tied senior Danielle Nathan for second in kills (16). Senior outside hitter Caitlan Buettner led Texas State in kills with 19, while graduate setter Emily DeWalt paced the Bobcats in assists (60).
JMU volleyball falls to Texas State in 4 sets
JMU volleyball fell to Texas State in four sets on Saturday to lose its first Sun Belt Conference match of the year (17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12).
In their second straight matchup with the Bobcats, the Dukes found themselves down early after losing the first two sets. Redshirt senior outside hitter Lauren Teske led the Bobcats with 18 kills, thanks in part to graduate setter Emily DeWalt notching 52 assists.
The Dukes avoided a sweep with a win in the third set, but lost the match in a lopsided forth set. Despite the losing effort, senior middle blocker Sophie Davis led the Dukes in attacks with 20, while senior setter Caroline Dozier led the team in Aces with 2. Both Davis and Dozier led the teams in blocks with three each.
JMU returns home next weekend to face Old Dominion in two matches, the first being Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Texas State travels to Louisiana for two matches, same time and day.