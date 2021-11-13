The energy in Sinclair Gymnasium was undeniable Sunday as fans rallied to cheer on JMU volleyball against Towson on Senior Day. The Dukes and Tigers both brought their A-games, but Towson ultimately pulled ahead and won the match 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20).
“Emotions are good … given the scenario and situation we’re in,” senior libero Savannah Marshall said. “We all support each other, and win or lose, we fight and we give it our all.”
The first set started similar to Saturday’s matchup, with Towson gaining an early lead. But unlike yesterday, Towson capitalized on its early lead and won the first set 25-16. The Dukes put up just a .179 hitting percentage, while the Tigers hit .417 on the set.
“We just have to be able to adjust,” head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “I think they did a fantastic job making a change … It just took us too long to make that change.”
JMU found a rhythm in the second set as the lead bounced back and forth. The set was tied 11 different times, but with the help of junior middle blocker Sophia Davis’ kills, the Dukes pulled ahead and won the set 25-22.
The intensity continued into the third set as both teams struggled to break ahead. A couple controversial calls worked against the Dukes and pushed Steinbrecher to use her timeouts early in the set. Towson went on an 11-4 scoring run to win the set 25-15 and gain a 2-1 match lead.
“They flat out played better than they did yesterday,” Steinbrecher said. “They passed pretty well, [and] they ran a lot more balls inside.”
JMU continued to fight to stay alive in the fourth set. Redshirt sophomore right side Cameryn Jones put up three kills to help the Dukes grow an early lead, but the set remained close as both teams went on scoring runs. Davis put up two kills and a block assist to get the Dukes back in the game, but Towson maintained a strong front and took the set, securing a match win.
“We just [have to] do what we know how to do,” Marshall said. “It’s not really a matter of changing a lot of things, it’s just making sure that we execute the things that we know how to do.”
Sophomore outside hitter Mïette Veldman led the series with 32 kills for the Dukes, while Davis contributed 18. Davis also led Sunday’s match in blocks, with three of the JMU’s seven. Junior setter Caroline Dozier recorded her seventh double-double of the season — and third consecutive match double-double — with 40 assists and 10 digs. Defensively, Marshall accumulated 23 digs and four assists.
“I’m happy that we’re going through all this with the team we have this year,” senior setter Rebecca Frye said. “I wouldn’t want to go through everything and battle every day with anyone else — I think we’re lucky.”
JMU falls to 16-6 (10-4 CAA) on the season, while Towson improves to 22-4 (10-4 CAA). The Dukes travel to Hempstead, New York, for a weekend series at Hofstra to close out their season.
“I’m excited,” Frye said. “I just want everyone to have fun — no regrets, leave it all out there.”
Contact Courtney Ryder at ryderce@dukes.jmu.edu. For more volleyball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.