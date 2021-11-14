JMU volleyball battled it out against Hofstra in the final match of the regular season. After sweeping the first match Saturday, it was the Pride’s turn to shine. The Dukes put up a fight, but ultimately, they couldn’t bring the same level of play for day two — Hofstra came out stronger and won the match (25-23, 25-20, 27-25).
The first set was dominated by scoring runs from both teams. JMU started out on a 5-0 run to grow an early lead, which Hofstra quickly answered to close the deficit. Another run from the Dukes further increased the lead, but the Pride came back from behind on 3-0 run to win the first set 25-23.
Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis and sophomore outside Mïette Veldman dominated the net for the Dukes in the first set, combining for six kills. Junior setter Caroline Dozier put up two kills, while senior libero Savannah Marshall added three assists.
The fight continued in the second set. Hofstra came out with an early lead via a 5-0 scoring run. The Pride was playing a threatening set and showing the Dukes no mercy, forcing JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher to use both timeouts early in the set. JMU was able to close the deficit to three points, but it was too late to mount a comeback, and Hofstra won the second set 25-20.
Davis and Veldman continued to dominate the Dukes’ offense in the third set. The duo combined for 10 kills, with Davis also teaming up with Dozier for two block assists.
Both teams battled in the third set for the lead, but neither could pull ahead. The set was tied 10 different times, including at set point. JMU held off Hofstra at set point twice but couldn’t hold off the Pride long enough to secure the win — Hofstra won the third set 27-25 to sweep the match.
JMU played team volleyball today. Seven Dukes contributed to the team’s 40 total kills, with Davis and Veldman combining for 23. Dozier and Marshall dominated defensively, combining for 24 of the team’s 37 assists and 20 of 46 digs.
JMU finishes the regular season 17-7 (11-5 CAA), while Hofstra improves to 14-13 (8-8 CAA) to finish its season. The Dukes are tied with Elon for the No. 2 seed in the CAA standings, but won’t get the chance to compete for the conference championship title. Should the Dukes receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, they’ll get the chance to return to the court one last time this season.
